UPDATE: Off-duty officer convicted of lesser charges in veteran's homicide

Thomas testified he was in a "knock down, drag out fight" with Lile, but Thomas' injuries were minimal and not much was disturbed in Lile's basement, Jatkiewicz said.

Thomas testified Lile launched at him from a stool on one side of the room and grabbed him by the neck as he stood on the opposite side of Lile's wife, Jessika Lile, and her friend Angela Gauler.

Thomas said Lile threw him to the floor, got on top of him and began punching him in the head as he put his hands up to shield himself from the blows. He said Lile strangled him and he prayed to God to save him.

Thomas testified he was able to get to his feet and back out of his own sweatshirt — which caught the hat he was wearing inside of it — to escape a "cross-collar choke" as Lile repeatedly threatened to kill him.

Thomas said he drew his gun, announced he was a police officer and shot Lile as Lile charged at him.

Cooper told the jury it was the state's burden to prove Thomas did not act in self-defense.

"Indiana law gave Tim Thomas the right to protect himself with a firearm," Cooper said. "It just wouldn't be the right thing if this jury came back with a verdict that didn't respect the right to self-defense."