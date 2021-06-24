Jury deliberating into second day on Porter County double slaying case

VALPARAISO — A jury continued to deliberate into its second day over the fate of John Silva II, who is accused of aiding Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner in the brutal 2019 slayings of two Lake County teens.

The jury began deliberating around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, went home for the night at 8 p.m. and returned Thursday morning where they continue to meet behind closed doors at the third floor of the downtown courthouse.

Prosecutors spent much of the past four weeks attempting to convince jurors that Silva, 20, of Hamlet, aided Kerner in the attempted robberies that resulted in the deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.

Kerner, 20, was found guilty in October for his role in the crime and later sentenced to 179 years behind bars, which the judge acknowledged was a "de facto" life sentence. Kerner since has appealed.

Silva faces two counts of aiding in murder that occurred during the perpetration of a robbery and two counts of aiding in attempted robberies.

Prosecutors told jurors during closing arguments Wednesday that Silva sat in the basement as a backup man, holding a handgun and waiting to ambush as his friend Kerner attempted to carry out a robbery that ended with the two Lake County teens murdered.