CROWN POINT — Jurors began deliberating late Wednesday morning whether William "Bill" Landske committed murder or the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter last year when he shot and killed his wife's longtime friend and family tax attorney to death.
T. Edward Page, 64, of Hobart, died Aug. 15, 2018, from a close-range gunshot wound to his chest and three gunshots to his back, which pierced a number of his organs as he collapsed from the first shot.
Page was a prominent local attorney who had submitted his retirement as a senior judge days before his death. Because of his many friends among local court officials, the Indiana Supreme Court appointed Special Judge Rex Kepner to hear the murder case against Landske.
The families of both Page, 64, and Landske, 84, along with a number of local court officials, filled the courtroom Wednesday to listen to closing statements by Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michael Toth and defense attorney Scott King.
Toth said two of Landske's daughters; Page's husband and partner of 37 years, Kevin Swanson; and Landske himself, in a videotaped statement to police, all said Landske shot Page.
Hours after the homicide, Toth said, Landske "quipped" to police, "You know, when you shoot someone, you don't shoot them to walk away living."
To convict Landske of murder, the jury must find beyond a reasonable doubt that Landske did not act in a "sudden heat." Otherwise, they will convict Landske of voluntary manslaughter.
Voluntary manslaughter carries a shorter prison sentence than murder.
Perspective key in deliberations
King urged the jury to look at the case from the perspective of a then-83-year-old man.
"We can't fix this mess. We really can't," King said. "There is no closure. It's a lie. All we can do is justice. But that means a lot, and justice in this case is voluntary manslaughter, because this 83-year-old man got into a rage. That is the only reason why he did this."
Landske's late wife, former state Sen. Sue Landske, handled the couple's taxes until her death in February 2015. Landske told police he was "not a numbers man."
King said Landske was grappling with grief from the loss of his wife and realized, when he went to retrieve documents from Page, that Landske was failing in taking up responsibilities she left to him, King argued.
Toth told jurors if they agreed with King that the mere sight of a large number of tax documents is a provocation, the provocation must also be "sufficient to obscure the reason of an ordinary person," not Landske alone.
An ordinary person would not go to a friend's house angry about tax filing delays, take two cars because he was aware of the voluminous number of documents he was picking up, and then shoot the friend, he said.
"Do you turn this," Toth said, holding up a photo of bags filled with tax documents, "Into this?" he said, holding up a photo from the homicide scene.
In the videotaped police interview, Landske repeatedly told detectives he became angry when he saw 48 bags and three boxes of tax documents in Page's foyer.
Testimony showed there was discord among Landske's five children about who held power of attorney over him and tax preparation delays. Landske and his five children all had agreed to fire Page, who had served William and Sue Landske's tax attorney for decades.
Landske and his daughters, Cheryl Lynn Boisson and Jacqueline Basilotta, both of Kansas, took two cars to Page's home to pick up the tax documents, because they knew there would be a lot of papers. Boisson testified that some of those papers were dropped off with Page by her and Landske in spring 2015, shortly after Sue Landske's death.
Toth said the sight of the bags was not a sufficient provocation for Landske to become so angry he acted in sudden heat. Page was simply giving back documents that Landske knew he had, he said.
"Bill Landske was a slow-burning ember," Toth said. "He says, 'I went off the deep end.' It was a long walk to that edge. It was not sudden heat."
Discord on what evidence shows
King said a provocation does have to be intended to enrage someone.
In the law, the idea of sudden heat is a concession to the human condition, King said. It doesn't excuse killing another person, but acknowledges that sometimes people act on emotion rather than reason.
King said Landske told police he stopped firing shots when he realized what he was doing, which showed Landske had been so angry he shot Page in sudden heat.
Toth said Swanson's testimony showed it was Swanson who put an end to the shooting, by rushing Landske, pushing him to the ground and taking the gun away.
King said testimony on who led Page to the scene of his death was inconsistent.
Swanson testified that Landske put his arm around Page and led him away, but Landske's daughters testified it was Page who led Landske away.
Boisson said Page asked to show Lanske landscaping, while Basilotta said Page asked Landske to look at his backyard.
Landske himself, during his interview with police, demonstrated for detectives how he put his arm around Page, took his late wife's .38-caliber gun from his pocket and shot Page in the chest.
King said people may disagree with Landske's choice to always carry a gun, but he held a concealed carry permit and the decision was "lawful and legal."
There was no evidence he brought the gun with the intention of shooting Page, King said. His daughters testified they saw him sitting on his late wife's side of the bed the morning of the shooting, talking to her.
He used profanity and made a comment that things would be over soon, but the women interpreted that to mean they would resolve the tax issue that day. King said Landske himself told police he was thinking the same thing.
Toth argued Landske likely would not have admitted to police that he had been planning to kill Page when they asked him about the comment to his daughters.
Premeditation can take only a second, Toth said.
In this case, Landske told police in an interview that he decided to shoot Page when he put his arm around him and asked to talk, he said.