CROWN POINT — A jury has found two Illinois men guilty of murdering a Portage High School student during a 2019 robbery.

Jurors deliberated a little over five hours Wednesday night before announcing guilty verdicts against Elrice L. Williams and Joe C. Pittman Jr. of murder, armed robbery and burglary.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bakota is set to sentence Williams, 29, of Park Forest, and Pittman, 29, of Chicago, on Feb. 28.

Deputy Prosecutors Eric Randall and Robert Persin presented eight days of testimony and argument in the case.

Prosecutors convinced jurors that the two were involved in a violent drug deal in which an innocent bystander, 18-year-old Alayna Ortiz, died.

The crime took place the evening of Jan. 9, 2019, in a parking lot at the Park West Apartments complex in Griffith.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Williams and Pittman had joined co-defendants Giovante M. Galloway, 25, of Gary, and his uncle, Juarez E. Rogers, 52, of Park Forest, in a plan to rob Ortiz's 22-year-old boyfriend.

They targeted the boyfriend because he sold large amounts of marijuana and had loaned Galloway marijuana for resale on the street, according to police.

Galloway owed the boyfriend a large sum of money and had no way to pay him back, other than stealing more marijuana and selling that, police said.

Police said Galloway’s plan went into effect after marijuana was delivered to a residence in the 4400 block of Madison Street in Gary, where the boyfriend stayed.

Galloway, his uncle, Williams, Pittman and a fifth man — who later died in an unrelated homicide — were breaking into the boyfriend's house to steal the marijuana, but a friend of the boyfriend repulsed them with gunfire, according to police.

The boyfriend, accompanied by Ortiz, fled in a red SUV to the apparent safety of the Park West Apartments in Griffith. But defendants followed them from Gary to the Griffith apartment parking lot, pulling in behind the car to block them in.

They then confronted the boyfriend with guns drawn, police said, and were driving away to escape when a shot was fired, fatally wounding Ortiz.

The boyfriend, who has a drug-related criminal history, wasn't charged with any crimes in this case.

A team of investigators pieced together the events from several eyewitnesses.

The investigators included Griffith police; the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Secret Service; the Indiana State Police crime laboratory; prosecutor's offices in the Lake and Porter counties; the Lake County coroner; the South Suburban Illinois Task Force; the Northwest Regional SWAT team; and the Chicago Police Department.

Galloway pleaded guilty in December 2019 and Rogers in April 2021 to reduced charges of attempted robbery and burglary. Both are awaiting sentencing.

Williams attempted to plead guilty last fall to having fired the shot that killed Ortiz.

But the judge rejected his change of plea because Williams later recanted and said he didn’t mean to pull the trigger and that the gun accidentally went off.