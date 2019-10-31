CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted a Gary man Thursday afternoon of fatally shooting a Cedar Lake man three years ago.
Bradley Carter, a spokesman for the Lake County prosecutor’s office, said jurors deliberated about four hours before delivering a guilty verdict against 26-year-old Damonta L. Jarrett.
They found Jarrett guilty of murder, murder while committing robbery and attempted murder, shortly before 3 p.m.
Carter said Jarrett isn’t challenging firearms enhancements the prosecutor’s office alleged against him on each of the three felony counts.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell will sentence Jarrett next month. He faces a prison term that could be longer than 45 years.
Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke presented evidence Jarrett fatally shot 40-year-old Steven Marquand, of Cedar Lake, Oct. 18, 2016, near a gas station in the 4800 block of Maryland Street in Gary’s Glen Park section.
Marquand's girlfriend told police the couple stopped at the gas station to buy items when a man approached their car and demanded money from Marquand.
The woman told police she heard a pop, and Marquand drove off in the vehicle. He was found dead in his vehicle less than two blocks from the scene.
Gary police reviewed surveillance footage from the gas station and were able to identify Jarrett as the alleged shooter, according to court documents.
Jarrett was previously convicted of attempted robbery in January 2013 and sentenced to three years prison, according to court records.