Jury finds Chesterton man not guilty of molestation charges, attorney says

LAPORTE — A Chesterton man was found not guilty of child molestation charges after a four-day jury trial.

On Friday, Jonathan Miegl, 37, was found innocent in LaPorte Circuit Court, said his attorney Jesse Harper of Harper & Harper Law in Valparaiso.

Miegl was originally charged with two counts of level 1 felony child molesting, one count of level 4 felony child molesting and two counts of vicarious sexual gratification as level 5 and level 6 felonies.

He was originally charged in Porter County, but when the family involved with the allegations moved to LaPorte County, he was also charged there. The family claimed the incidents started in 2012 in Chesterton and continued years later in LaPorte, court records said.

The Porter County court case is still ongoing and a date for the jury trial has not yet been set. Harper said he is confident the Porter County case will have the same outcome as the LaPorte County ruling.