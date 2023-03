CROWN POINT — A Chicago man whose Illinois murder conviction was overturned in 2021 was found guilty of a September armed robbery on Wednesday.

Gerald Reed, 59, was originally charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon and resisting law enforcement, charging documents stated.

Prosecutors later dropped the firearm possession and attempted armed robbery charges.

Jurors deliberated for a little over half an hour before they returned with the guilty verdict on the remaining charges.

Prosecutors alleged that Reed robbed a woman at the Hammond Walmart, located at 1100 Fifth Ave, on Sept. 29.

The woman testified on Tuesday that Reed approached her vehicle after she parked in the lot and started asking her a question, which she did not understand as she only speaks Spanish.

The woman said she told him “no” because she assumed that he was asking for money, until he pulled up his shirt, which revealed a handgun. She said he and put his forefinger over his mouth, which signaled her to be quiet.

Her car was not stolen, but she said that Reed was in her car for at least five minutes. Officers did not test the car for DNA, but did find his DNA on a handgun discovered at the Luke’s gas station where he was arrested.

Surveillance footage was played in court, which showed Reed near the woman’s car. The video then panned away briefly and about 40 seconds later showed the woman running to get help.

Reed’s attorney Adam Tavitas noted inconsistencies in the woman’s retelling of the incident when he presented his closing arguments.

He pointed out how the woman testified that the man who robbed her was in his 30s and didn’t have any facial hair. Reed is 59 and has a beard, Tavitas said.

He said during his closing arguments that he doesn’t doubt that the woman was robbed, but Reed didn’t rob her.

“Do you see a robbery on the video? I don’t,” Tavitas said.

Reed testified that he did not rob the woman, or even talk to her.

Tavitas said that he advised his client not to testify, as it could lead to other felony charges.

Reed said that he went to the Walmart for cat food and was meandering around the parking lot searching for marijuana that he misplaced.

He added that the reason he ran from police was because of the weed. Reed said he didn’t have the gun found at the gas station at that time, but had touched it earlier in the day.

Prosecutor Maureen Koonce noted that neither cat food nor weed were found on Reed when he was taken into custody.

“He’s not looking for his pot, he’s looking for an opportunity,” Koonce said during closing arguments.

Tavitas told jurors that they cannot have even a shred of doubt if they convict Reed.

“I am going to keep on harping on it cause I don’t know how else to explain [that] the state is not proving their case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Tavitas said.

Koonce said the evidence was overwhelming that Reed committed the robbery and ran away from police.

Reed is set to be sentenced April 27.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Jason Weede Bryan Brown Christopher Foley Bianca Becker Kent Straker Nike Textor James Poe Jasmine Hart Tandika Jackson Derrick Ivy Amber VanHoose Russell Jensen Darvis Dennis Arthur Erb Jr. Alissha Williams Tabitha Kirk Lavell Harrington Sr. Michael McLemore Daveon Murray JaJuan McCord Krystal Rigoni Rickey Robinson Ruben Gathings Jr. Joseph Mihal Joseph Paul Jr. Gabriela Magana Scott Thomas Joe Stacker Richard McAllister Raymond Arrigo David Ulmenstine Jr. Michael Jackson Jack Hefright Jr. Wardell Brown Jr. Anthony Maglish Antonio Alvarez Libyan Henderson Ashanti Wilson Clyde De La Paz Jr. Elizabeth Hooper Samantha Paulus Corey Lewis Melissa Andrews James Nye Rachel Kennedy David Coley Sterling Pass John Kempski Kevin Ollie Robert Lykins II Derrick McClinton Sr. Steven Hughes II Karl Vesecky Darien Anderson Markos Mirelez Jean Dominguez Ginger Mikolics Underwood Brandon Terry Alejandro Deluna-Alvarez Deandre Bivens Tyrek Brown Nathalie Perez-Gonzales Jamie Voyles Jonathan Derwinski David Davis Leondre Lewis Richard Wabi Christopher Adams Mark Torres Dereck Pinkowski Terrence King Jr. Maurice McElroy Jr. Cartia Roberts Kelvin Moss Claude Shaffer Damon Patterson Erin Dunning Brandon Robinson Timothy Streeter Maurice Donelson Juan Campero Robert Davis Larry Chandler Esteban Valencia Stacy Kwilas Jessica Cunningham Daquan Hampton James Peltzer Frank Magallan Larry Ellison Jr. Bobby Neal Deborah Pikulski Robert Sheely William Lear Mary Powers Jordan Fisk James Podgorny Jessie Hill William Bonds Gladys Castillo Cory Shepard Carlos Gutierrez Jr. Jason Edmond Patrick Carter Ronald Daehn Jr. Sonae Williams Raymond Dunn Jr. Scharvon Mahone Marcus Wise Junqian Feng David Thomas Stephen Epling Brandon Harris Kazie Hope Jr. Antwan Bates Richelle Poe Ashanti Lee Bailey Llamas Daveyon Vaughn Corey Ozier Lucero Castillo Dennis Jelks Sr. Maurice McElroy Jr. Shane Cloutier Hector Perez Torres Edward Cronister