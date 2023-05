CROWN POINT— A jury found an East Chicago man guilty of murdering a woman over $10 on Friday.

Kevin S. Varner, 51, was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and firearm enhancement, according to court records.

Charging documents allege that on Feb. 12, Varner fatally shot 21-year-old Danielle Brown at her friend’s house on the 1000 block of Durbin Street in Gary while his nephew Steven Nash kept lookout.

Charges allege that Varner shot Brown because she shorted him $10 for marijuana.

Nash entered a plea deal on April 13, which stipulated that he’d plead guilty to assisting a criminal in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors. Nash testified during Varner’s trial on May 2 that he originally lied to police because he was scared of catching other charges.

Though all defendants have a right to a court-appointed attorney, Varner opted to represent himself during his murder trial.

During trial, Varner continually attempted to find inconsistencies in witnesses’ testimonies, but much of his line of questioning was either irrelevant or redundant.

Varner admitted in his opening statements that he killed Brown, but he said it was self-defense.

Prosecutors filed a motion ahead of trial to prevent Varner from bringing up Brown’s criminal history, particularly in reference to an alleged stabbing in East Chicago. The state’s motion references that Brown “laughed at a person she allegedly just stabbed in East Chicago, Indiana, in September of 2022.”

Myrna Maldonado, a spokesperson from the prosecutor’s office, previously told The Times that parts of the state’s motion were granted, but she could not specify which information was granted.

Jurors deliberated for about half an hour before they returned with the guilty verdict.

