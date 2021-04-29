Jury finds Gary man guilty of running drug ring

HAMMOND — A federal court jury found a Gary man guilty Wednesday of running an illicit drug ring in the Steel City.
U.S. District Court jurors delivered a mixed verdict Wednesday afternoon against Lamont “K.D.” Coleman, 38, of Gary.
The jury found him guilty of conspiracy to distribute heroin, being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of heroin.
Jurors acquitted him of committing two specific drug deals that took place three years ago, as part of the federal investigation of his operation. They also acquitted Coleman of dealing crack cocaine.
District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio has scheduled a sentencing hearing for Coleman to take place Aug. 12.
He faces up to 20 years on the conspiracy conviction.
Defense attorney Arlington J. Foley said afterwards, “The jury did a good job carefully considering and fully deliberating all the evidence. We don’t agree with all the verdicts, but we accept their decision.”
The verdicts came after 11 hours deliberation on the fourth day of Coleman’s jury trial.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer S. Chang and Molly A. Kelley presented evidence at trial that Coleman possessed, distributed and conspired to sell heroin and crack cocaine in 2017 and 2018.
Evidence indicated Coleman directed his drug operation from two apartments he owned in the 4100 block of Madison Street in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood.
Government witnesses allege Coleman’s associates took calls for drugs and runners took drugs to customers at various locations across Gary.
Katrina Owens, a co-defendant cooperating with the prosecution, testified Coleman was in charge of the drug distribution, according to a court document.
She testified it was her job to take drug orders from those who called Coleman's phone, then to give “runners” the drugs to deliver, collect the money from the runners and give that to Coleman.
Agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating the operation in late 2017. They raided Coleman’s properties Aug. 28, 2018, arrested several defendants and seized large quantities of heroin, firearms and more than $20,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
Foley argued the evidence didn’t prove Coleman conspired with anyone and didn’t personally deal illicit drugs himself.
DEA Agent David Zamora testified it is common for a drug trafficking or distribution organization to use “runners” to facilitate drug deals, while attempting to insulate those in charge of the organization from personally trafficking in illicit substances.
Coleman’s co-conspirators, Owens, Augustine Pike and Leroy Coleman, pleaded guilty in 2019. Co-conspirator Tony Petty pleaded guilty last year.
The court has already sentenced them to the time they served while in pre-trial detention.