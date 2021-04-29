Jury finds Gary man guilty of running drug ring

Evidence indicated Coleman directed his drug operation from two apartments he owned in the 4100 block of Madison Street in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood.

Government witnesses allege Coleman’s associates took calls for drugs and runners took drugs to customers at various locations across Gary.

Katrina Owens, a co-defendant cooperating with the prosecution, testified Coleman was in charge of the drug distribution, according to a court document.

She testified it was her job to take drug orders from those who called Coleman's phone, then to give “runners” the drugs to deliver, collect the money from the runners and give that to Coleman.

Agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating the operation in late 2017. They raided Coleman’s properties Aug. 28, 2018, arrested several defendants and seized large quantities of heroin, firearms and more than $20,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Foley argued the evidence didn’t prove Coleman conspired with anyone and didn’t personally deal illicit drugs himself.