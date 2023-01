Jury finds Gary man guilty of trio of 2019 bank robberies

HAMMOND — A jury has found a Gary man guilty of robbing banks in Gary and Hammond in 2019.

The verdict came Thursday afternoon on the third day of the trial for 55-year-old Anthony H. Day, who was accused of helping steal more than $24,000 from three financial institutions.

He also was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, which he used during the trio of holdups.

Federal prosecutors Caitlin Padula and Patrick D. Grindlay said Day and his co-defendant, 43-year-old Omarr Williams robbed tellers on Sept. 5, 2019, at U.S. Federal Credit Union in Gary; Sept. 23 at Horizon Bank in Hammond; and Oct. 8 at First Financial Bank in Hammond.

Williams pleaded guilty Nov. 17, 2021, to charges of armed bank robbery involving the Oct. 8 holdup. He is serving a prison term of 235 months.

Day pleaded not guilty.

Police using a global positioning device stashed in the bank loot tracked Day and Williams shortly after the Oct. 8 robbery to a wooded area in the 500 block of Burr Street in Gary’s Tarrytown neighborhood.

Police said they captured Day hiding in a wooded area near the parked getaway car and Williams about six blocks away.

The government alleged in court papers that Day was guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm because he was convicted 26 years ago of aggravated battery and attempted murder in Lake County.

