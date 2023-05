CROWN POINT — A jury has found a Hammond man not guilty of murder but guilty of voluntary manslaughter in connection with a shooting at a Hammond smoke shop last year.

Marcus Ross, 29, was charged with murder and criminal recklessness. The latter charge was dropped because the witness would not cooperate with prosecutors, according to a motion to dismiss filed May 1.

Jurors deliberated for about an hour and a half Monday before they returned with the verdict, according to court records.

Charging documents say Ross shot Zackery Smith, 27, of Chicago on April 1, 2022, outside the Oasis Smoke Shop, 5535 State Line Ave.

The probable-cause affidavit says Ross shot Smith after a previous confrontation during which Smith pointed a gun at Ross. Ross’s attorneys said during trial that he acted in self-defense.

Mychael Thomas, 27, was also charged with Smith’s murder, as Ross was seen getting out of her car before the confrontation, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

A witness told police that they saw Thomas driving around the smoke shop parking lot after the shooting and she asked if they’d seen Ross, according to the affidavit.

Thomas’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 31 in Judge Gina Jones’s courtroom.

Ross is set to be sentenced June 22.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Nidia Trinidad-Reyes Timothy Snow James Reid Kayla Ruiz Joseph Sheridan Anthony Lardydell Marcus Lucio Karolina Mallett Brent Ladwig Heather Grzelak Cortney Kelley Tyray Gary Wayne Gralewski Jr. Donnell Brooks Jr. Latasha Buchanan Jason Cohen Tina Criswell Johnnie Blair Diamond Tillotson Spates Dallas Vondersaar John Petrassi Christian Reed Curt Schwab Dion Neal Tyion Grayson Daryl Jones Latajonae Larry Christopher Lobody Lisa Ellis Raul Barajas Michael Caine Joseph Dunkerley Laquan Afolayan Susan Unruh Christopher Townsell Joshua Tillger Elliott Torres Jason Sivak Bruce Evans Christopher Fils Larcel Lockhart Arthur Erb Jr. Anthony Campero Devon Cross Deja Dowdy Damon Edwards Christian Tindell-Hall Donald Williams Bailey Windom James Taylor Russell Starnes Casey Ramos Jr. Jesse Sanchez Samantha Shaffer Brian Potter Adam McCormick Frankie Munoz Terry Perkins Ian Pilkins Emanuel Ivy Karlon Jackson Leonard Johnson Javier Martinez Jeffrey Davis Auop Elmatari Samantha Cardenas Ray Dampier Gerardo Avila