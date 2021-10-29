Jury finds investor swindled NWI families out of millions

HAMMOND — A federal jury has found an Indianapolis man guilty Thursday of defrauding dozens of Northwest Indiana investors.
A jury deliberated little over one hour Thursday before finding George R. McKown, 67, of Indianapolis, guilty of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud, according to the court’s website
It states U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon is set to sentence McKown on Feb. 8.
Thursday’s verdict follows five days of testimony and arguments by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Toi Houston and Thomas McGrath for the prosecution and Chicago attorney Richard S. Kling for the defense.
Kling couldn’t be reached Friday for comment.
The government charged McKown and his co-defendant, Richard E. Gearhart, 71, of Lowell five years ago with illegally selling 42 area families unregistered securities — beginning in 2008 — with false promises of guaranteed returns or their money back.
Gearhart, who pleaded guilty in 2019 and is serving a 60-month prison term, did business as owner of Schererville-based Asset Preservation Specialists Inc.
McKown, who did business as McKown and Associates Insurance Inc. of Carmel, Indiana, denied all wrongdoing and went to trial.
The government alleged the two men lulled their victims into a false sense of security with fraudulent financial statements claiming the victims’ investments were gaining in value.
Prosecutors say that instead of investing the victims’ money as promised, the defendants shared it out to repay other investors — a classic feature of a so-called Ponzi scheme.
Prosecutors say McKown and Gearhart illegally diverted some of the victims money to enrich themselves.
Many of the victims were of retirement age and invested their life savings, more than $8 million.
The government states the embezzlement scheme fell apart around 2013 after Gearhart filed for bankruptcy, admitting he was losing money.
Bankruptcy officials were only able to recover part of the victims’ money. The court has ordered Gearhart to make more than $5 million in restitution.
The court released McKown on Thursday on a bond he previously posted.