Jury finds investor swindled NWI families out of millions

HAMMOND — A federal jury has found an Indianapolis man guilty Thursday of defrauding dozens of Northwest Indiana investors.

A jury deliberated little over one hour Thursday before finding George R. McKown, 67, of Indianapolis, guilty of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud, according to the court’s website

It states U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon is set to sentence McKown on Feb. 8.

Thursday’s verdict follows five days of testimony and arguments by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Toi Houston and Thomas McGrath for the prosecution and Chicago attorney Richard S. Kling for the defense.

Kling couldn’t be reached Friday for comment.

The government charged McKown and his co-defendant, Richard E. Gearhart, 71, of Lowell five years ago with illegally selling 42 area families unregistered securities — beginning in 2008 — with false promises of guaranteed returns or their money back.

Gearhart, who pleaded guilty in 2019 and is serving a 60-month prison term, did business as owner of Schererville-based Asset Preservation Specialists Inc.

McKown, who did business as McKown and Associates Insurance Inc. of Carmel, Indiana, denied all wrongdoing and went to trial.