Jury finds man guilty of 2021 murder of a bank guard

HAMMOND — A jury found a Gary man guilty of a botched bank robbery that killed a security guard last year.

U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson announced Thursday afternoon the conviction of Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Gary for bank robbery and the murder of security guard Richard Castellana, 55, of Tinley Park.

Jurors deliberated for only a couple of hours Thursday before rendering the verdict that Gist-Holden fatally shot the victim with a rifle June 11, 2021, outside the First Midwest Bank branch, now Old National Bank, at 1975 W. Ridge Road, Gary.

Gist-Holden, who acted as his own attorney during the nine-day trial, reportedly took the witness stand Thursday morning in his own defense.

Gist-Holden had repeatedly denied any involvement in the crime despite confessions by two of his co-defendants — James Anthony King and Kenyon Hawkins — that he planned the robbery and pulled the trigger, killing Castellana.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon has scheduled Gist-Holden’s sentencing for January 19, 2023.

King, 24, of Miami, Florida, and Hawkins, 34, of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty months earlier to the same armed bank robbery and murder resulting from the discharge of a firearm during the robbery. Both are awaiting sentencing.

Federal prosecutors Caitlin M. Padula and Michael J. Toth, assisted by Kimberly Schultz and David Nozick, argued that Gist-Holden was motivated by financial stress.

Gist-Holden was owner of semi-pro football team the Illini Panthers, which was to play that week in the area.

King and Hawkins, players for the Panthers, said Gist-Holden told them just before the robbery that he was in debt and couldn’t pay for the team’s hotel and other expenses unless they helped him rob the bank.

King told authorities he was reluctant to take part, but Gist-Holden assured him the bank would be easy to rob because he didn’t expect it to be guarded.

King alleges that Gist-Holden armed himself with a rifle and gave King a handgun.

Hawkins drove Gist-Holden and King to a wooded area near the bank that afternoon.

Once outside the bank, King said, he and Gist-Holden were surprised to see the security guard on duty. Gist-Holden shot the guard at close range.

King ran inside the bank and took the money. The two men initially fled on foot but they separated when King said he ran for his life because Gist-Holden angrily threatened to shoot someone else.

Bank employees called 911, prompting state, county and municipal officers from Gary, Merrillville, Dyer and Highland to begin a manhunt.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department’s police dogs and handlers tracked King within hours to an area near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street in Gary where officers arrested him, less than a mile from the site of the robbery.

Police recovered a .40-caliber Glock handgun and $9,080 taken from the bank.

Hawkins picked up Gist-Holden and drove to Atlanta, where the two were later captured.

Johnson credited the success of their investigation to the FBI Gang Response Investigative Team, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, the Lake County prosecutor’s office, Indiana State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Gary Police Department.

He said additional investigative assistance was provided by FBI Chicago, FBI Miami and FBI Atlanta along with Georgia State Police, the Atlanta Police Department and the Lowndes County (GA) Sheriff’s Department, as well as the United States attorney’s offices in Georgia and Florida.