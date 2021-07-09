Jury finds man not guilty of killing woman, her 4-year-old daughter in 1992

An analyst used scientifically acceptable methods to conclude the male DNA profile found in Felicia Howard's sex assault kit came from a single source, she said.

"One person had sex with her. One person killed her," Jatkiewicz said. "And that person is Victor Lofton."

The prosecutor urged the jury to focus on Lofton's statements to police in 2019, when he "went out of his way" to deny ever having been to Gary in 1992.

He told Detective Lt. Nicholas Wardrip, who is assigned to the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team, he moved from Detroit to Tennessee. However, Lofton's brother, Calvin Lofton, testified this week that Victor Lofton stayed with him at his apartment near 51st Avenue and Georgia Street in Gary for about six months in the summer of 1992.

"That's consciousness of guilt," Jatkiewicz said.

Felicia Howard and her daughter were killed in July, she said. It was hot, and conditions could have contributed to odor and advanced state of decomposition.

A firearms examiner tested the gun once owned by Calvin Lofton and could not reach a conclusion as to whether it was used to fire the bullet recovered from Felicia Howard's body.