Jury finds man not guilty of killing woman, her 4-year-old daughter in 1992

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury found a man not guilty Friday of two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a Gary woman and her 4-year-old daughter in July 1992.
Victor Lofton, 56, of Humboldt, Tennessee, was charged in February in the homicides of 21-year-old Felicia Howard and her daughter, DenNisha Howard, after investigators determined the DNA profile linked to Felicia Howard's sex assault kit was 1 trillion times more likely to originate from Lofton than from another male.
Jurors had to weigh whether the DNA evidence, eyewitness testimony from a neighbor and circumstantial evidence regarding a possible murder weapon and vehicle was enough to convict Lofton.
After deliberating several hours, the jury returned not guilty verdicts, attorneys said.
Defense attorney Lemuel Stigler said in his closing arguments that Lake County prosecutors presented no evidence to show when or where Felicia Howard allegedly had a sexual encounter with Lofton.
Stigler told jurors the state wanted them to speculate that Lofton used his brother's car and his brother's gun in the homicides, but had presented no conclusive proof those items were linked to the case or that Lofton was ever inside Felicia Howard's apartment.
Howard's neighbor, Asbery Whiting, who is now 92 years old, initially told police a man he saw peering out from behind Howard's door was light-skinned, Stigler said.
At trial, Whiting testified the man had a darker skin tone, but he never identified Lofton — who has a dark skin tone — as the man he saw.
Stigler said retired Gary police Lt. Bruce Outlaw Sr. testified medics offered him Vicks to place in his nose to mask the smell of the decomposing bodies, but the neighbor never said anything about the smell.
"How is it possible for Mr. Whiting, living across the hall, to not have noticed the odor of decomposition?" Stigler asked.
A forensic pathologist testified Felicia Howard and her daughter could have been killed up to 72 hours before their bodies were found July 15, 1992, he said.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz told the jury Felicia Howard held her daughter close as the life went out of them both.
The forensic pathologist testified they were killed by one bullet, which traveled through DenNisha and struck Felicia.
"It is not speculation to say that last person to have sex with Felicia Howard killed her," Jatkiewicz said. "You've seen the photographs. She's naked."
To conclude that perhaps Felicia Howard's sexual partner became enraged and shot her and her daughter after DenNisha walked in on a sexual encounter was reasonable, Jatkiewicz said.
An analyst used scientifically acceptable methods to conclude the male DNA profile found in Felicia Howard's sex assault kit came from a single source, she said.
"One person had sex with her. One person killed her," Jatkiewicz said. "And that person is Victor Lofton."
The prosecutor urged the jury to focus on Lofton's statements to police in 2019, when he "went out of his way" to deny ever having been to Gary in 1992.
He told Detective Lt. Nicholas Wardrip, who is assigned to the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team, he moved from Detroit to Tennessee. However, Lofton's brother, Calvin Lofton, testified this week that Victor Lofton stayed with him at his apartment near 51st Avenue and Georgia Street in Gary for about six months in the summer of 1992.
"That's consciousness of guilt," Jatkiewicz said.
Felicia Howard and her daughter were killed in July, she said. It was hot, and conditions could have contributed to odor and advanced state of decomposition.
A firearms examiner tested the gun once owned by Calvin Lofton and could not reach a conclusion as to whether it was used to fire the bullet recovered from Felicia Howard's body.
Jatkiewicz told the jury the defense's argument that Felicia Howard likely was shot with a revolver, because no bullet casing was found, was not as reasonable at the state's theory that Felicia Howard's body was moved after death so a spent casing could be removed from the crime scene.