Jury finds man not guilty of majority of charges linked to 15-year-old's shooting

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury deliberated for about four hours Wednesday before finding a Hammond man not guilty of eight counts linked to a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old boy.

Steven L. Fortunato, 40, was convicted of one count of misdemeanor invasion of privacy, said Thomas Vanes, assistant chief public defender.

The jury found Fortunato not guilty of seven felony counts and a misdemeanor charge.

Judge Samuel Cappas found Fortunato already had served his sentence for misdemeanor invasion of privacy, Vanes said.

Fortunato was represented at trial by attorney Michael Lambert.

Fortunato was accused of forcing his way into a family's mobile home Dec. 10, shooting a 15-year-old boy in the thigh, attempting to shoot the boy's mother and threatening to shoot another child in the home.

Fortunato had been in a relationship with the children's mother, according to court records.

Fortunato remains charged in a previous case, in which he's accused of threatening to kill the woman in January 2020 and holding her against her will inside his apartment in Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood.