HAMMOND — A federal murder trial ended late Monday with the conviction of two 29-year-old Gary men.

A U. S. District Court jury found Taquan “Boonie” Clarke and Devontae “Lil Cuz” Martin guilty of armed drug trafficking and a related 2017 homicide.

The six-day trial, which began May 1, took place five years after a federal grand jury first indicted Clarke, Martin and several other individuals five years ago on felony counts alleging they conspired to possess and distribute cocaine and heroin.

Clarke and Martin had pleaded not guilty to to the drug trafficking counts as well as a charge of killing Kevin Hood, 43, of Gary during a robbery July 28, 2017, outside the Shine On car wash near 15th and Massachusetts in Gary’s Midtown neighborhood.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys David J. Nozick, Caitlan Padula and Kimberly Schultz laid out the government’s case through the testimony of federal, state, county and Gary law enforcement officials.

Prosecutors argued the defendants sold illicit drugs between 2016 and 2018 across Gary, including a rental house in the 2500 block of Jefferson Street and a car wash business, Da Wash, at 20th Place and Broadway.

They identified the ringleader of the drug network as Teddia “Teddy” Caldwell, who pleaded guilty last summer and agreed to be the government’s star witness.

The government alleges Caldwell and his co-defendants armed themselves with semi-automatic firearms and violently protected their illicit drug trade, and even expanded it against perceived competitors.

Caldwell said in open court last summer someone told him Hood had large amounts of cocaine and cash at Hood’s Shine On car wash.

Caldwell said he, Martin and Clarke went to Hood’s business, where they planned to rob Kevin Hood and split the proceeds with Clarke and Martin.

He said he he saw Hood struggling with Martin. Just as Hood appeared to be getting the better of the fight, Clarke ran up and fatally shot Hood.

Clarke’s defense attorneys argued Caldwell was an admitted liar and his eyewitness account of Hood’s killing wasn’t credible.

Jurors deliberated about 5 hours Monday afternoon and evening. They acquitted the two defendants of possessing and distributing over 100 grams of heroin, the amount punishable by a minimum prison sentence.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon will sentence the two men later this summer.

Caldwell and four co-defendants previously pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. One final defendant, Devonte Hodge, 31, of Gary, is pleading not guilty and set to be tried Feb. 12 next year.