Jury finds Valpo man guilty of murder

VALPARAISO — A jury deliberated for just over three hours Thursday to find a Valparaiso man guilty of murder in a Jan. 29, 2020 attempted robbery.

In addition to the murder count, jurors found 29-year-old John Williams guilty on three counts of attempted robbery, one count of aggravated battery and one count of battery. Williams was acquitted on three counts of robbery.

After further deliberations, the jury found Williams to be a habitual offender, a status that could add as much as 30 years to his sentence.

The jury reached its verdict after reviewing more than 400 exhibits and hearing from 15 witnesses over the last couple weeks.

Prosecutors argued Williams caused the death of his friend Travis Thompson, 36, of Valparaiso, by planning and involving Thompson in a robbery attempt at a Valparaiso apartment.

Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf had challenged that scenario during closing arguments Thursday morning by arguing that it was Thompson who was beating the target of the robbery when the fatal stabbing took place, and not Williams, as was claimed by police.

Chargualaf showed photos taken in the days following the death to show Williams had no injury to his hands from the beating that left the apartment dweller with broken bones in his face.

By contrast, Chargualaf showed an autopsy photo that he said shows red marks and a cut on Thompson's right hand.

"It doesn't work, ladies and gentlemen," Chargualaf said of the accusations against his client.

The defense presented no evidence during the trial and Williams opted not to testify on his own behalf.

During his closing argument Thursday, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor John Holmen presented jurors with Facebook messages allegedly showing Williams planning the robbery of marijuana, marijuana wax and cash from the resident of the Elm Street apartment.

He said it was Williams who immediately attacked the apartment dweller during the robbery. Fearing for his life, the apartment dweller swung out with a knife toward Williams, but struck Thompson instead.

Thompson died just minutes later outside the apartment as a result of blood loss caused by a stab wound on his upper left leg that severed the femoral artery, officials said.

Forensic pathologist Dr. John Feczko testified earlier this week that Thompson tested positive for alcohol and marijuana consumption, the former of which could have caused him to bleed out quicker.

The trial was held in the court of Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer. Sentencing has been scheduled for May 13.

