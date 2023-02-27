VALPARAISO — A jury Monday night found a 31-year-old Valparaiso man guilty of murdering his roommate nearly two years ago, according to the court.

Matthew Castro will face sentencing April 14 for the March 21, 2021, murder of 42-year-old Michael Overton, the court of Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer announced.

Defense attorney John Cantrell told jurors at the outset of the trial last week that Castro went to bed after a night of drinking and awoke to find Overton dead.

Cantrell said Castro did not intentionally kill Overton, which is what prosecutors needed to prove to convict Castro of murder.

"The evidence is not going to show that," Cantrell said.

Jeremy Zell, who temporarily lived with both men at a small apartment in the 250 block of Michigan Avenue in Valparaiso, testified last week that Castro had been involved in at least one fight and one wrestling match with Overton well before the death.

Zell also said that something seemed wrong with Castro earlier in the day leading up to Overton's death.

"He was a little quiet," Zell told jurors. "He wasn't acting right, not like himself."

Valparaiso police said that when they arrived at the apartment on the night in question, they found Castro outside the residence with blood on him.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Harry Peterson told jurors last week that Castro, who had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, told police, "Michael got the best of me."

Police said they found a bruised and bloody Overton inside. He was non-responsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy revealed "multiple significant blows to Overton's head" and "a dislocation of the joint at the C1 vertebrae," according to a charging document.

Peterson played a recording of the initial 911 call for jurors Tuesday in which Castro's mother reported her son called her with distressing news: "He said, 'I might have killed my friend.'"