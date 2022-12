Jury pick approaches for Porter County man accused of molesting 5-year-old

VALPARAISO — Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in a trial involving a 29-year-old Chesterton man accused of repeatedly molesting a girl when she was 5 and 6.

Nicholas Ruiz, who knew the girl before the alleged abuse, faces two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting, each of which carry a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years behind bars.

Porter County police said they were notified Oct. 28, 2020, of the allegations involving the girl, who was then 6, a charging document reads.

The girl had reported the alleged abuse to her mother, who had her repeat the claims on a video recording.

The girl claimed she was asleep and awoke to the abuse taking place, according to police.

The allegations were also reported to officials by the girl's father.

The girl told police she was molested on two occasions by Ruiz, once when she was 5 and again when she was 6, a charging document reads.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer is scheduled to preside at next week's trial.