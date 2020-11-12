Jury rejects man's testimony, convicts him of raping 8-year-old girl

However, jurors read a transcript of the hearing where Vasquez excused the girl's appearance because Ivanovich entered it as evidence.

The child's mother, whom The Times is not naming to protect the girl's identity, testified she walked in on Wilson as he raped her 8-year-old daughter in February at her Gary home.

She put her other children to bed and went to the basement to look for her daughter, who had not returned with the other kids after saying goodnight to Wilson, she said.

As she walked into the basement, she saw Wilson sitting on a couch, with her daughter in front of him. Wilson had his hand on her daughter's back, she said.

Wilson testified his relationship with the girl's mother was rocky because of "infidelity issues."

He said he recalled going to the basement Feb. 9 but did not remember the children coming to say goodnight to him. The next event he could recall was being at the Gary Police Department, he said.

Attorneys agreed during a hearing outside of the jury's presence this week not to introduce evidence of alcohol use. Voluntary intoxication is not a legal defense.