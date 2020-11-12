Jury rejects man's testimony, convicts him of raping 8-year-old girl

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury deliberated about 2 1/2 hours Thursday before finding a man guilty of raping an 8-year-old girl in February at her Gary home.
The verdict against Donovan Wilson, 29, came after he took the stand and testified he didn't remember events on the night in question but denied sexually assaulting the girl.
In her closing arguments, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal said the girl's mother caught Wilson in the act and further investigation showed DNA on the girl's private parts was 1 trillion times more likely to have come from Wilson than anyone else.
"You have all the puzzle pieces you need to convict this defendant," she said.
Defense attorney Roseann Ivanovich told the jury the girl's mother, who was in a relationship with Wilson, and the DNA report were not credible.
"There is bias here. There was infidelity on his part," she said. "(The mother), certainly on that alone, would be biased."
Ivanovich suggested it was possible DNA on the girl could have come from shared towels or washcloths. The girl told investigators on several occasions she didn't remember or forgot what happened and denied Wilson touched her, the defense attorney said.
The girl did not take the stand during this week's trial because of Judge Salvador Vasquez's earlier ruling permitting prosecutors to instead show part of the girl's forensic interview.
However, jurors read a transcript of the hearing where Vasquez excused the girl's appearance because Ivanovich entered it as evidence.
The child's mother, whom The Times is not naming to protect the girl's identity, testified she walked in on Wilson as he raped her 8-year-old daughter in February at her Gary home.
She put her other children to bed and went to the basement to look for her daughter, who had not returned with the other kids after saying goodnight to Wilson, she said.
As she walked into the basement, she saw Wilson sitting on a couch, with her daughter in front of him. Wilson had his hand on her daughter's back, she said.
Wilson testified his relationship with the girl's mother was rocky because of "infidelity issues."
He said he recalled going to the basement Feb. 9 but did not remember the children coming to say goodnight to him. The next event he could recall was being at the Gary Police Department, he said.
Attorneys agreed during a hearing outside of the jury's presence this week not to introduce evidence of alcohol use. Voluntary intoxication is not a legal defense.
On cross-examination, Villarreal asked Wilson if he was saying the girl and her mother were lying. During a tense exchange, Wilson said, "I don't know" and "I wasn't there" when the girl talked to police.
When Villarreal asked how his DNA ended up on the girl, he replied, "I don't know about that one. I don't do DNA."
Statements the girl and her mother gave to investigators that night and in the days afterward were consistent, Villarreal said.
When the girl was in court last week, she had to face Wilson for the first time since the sexual assault, she said. It's possible the girl has tried to block out the memories, she said.
"Of course she says she doesn't remember," Villarreal said. "She's an 8-year-old girl. Don't blame her for acting like one."
Wilson was convicted of child molesting, a level 1 felony. He could face 20 to 40 years in prison at sentencing.
Alejandro Martinez
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Anthony Lee
Barbara Hoy
Briana Wallace
Carrol Lewis
Christopher Fields
Ciara Jasmine Sanders
Cierra Kelly
Cruz Valenzuela
David Gant
Demontea Dajon Hines
Derek Christopher Camp
Gerardo Rosado
Guillermina Hernandez
Harold Kuntz
Jacob Dolan
James Andrew
Jashua Mearday
Jesus Munoz
Joseph Westbrook
Julius Barocio
Kameron Rice
Kayla Sade Rainey
Kelvin Fuller
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kyle Persenaire
Luis Navarro
Marc Klemoff
Marcel Young
Marko Vukasin
Matthew Aris Psimos
Maurice Thomas
Miguel Ledesma
Myles Graham
Nicholas Willoughby
Omar Ambriz
Patrick John Kelley
Paul Williams
Peter Leech
Ralph Alexander
Robert Quintanilla
Romell Cooper
Rose Johnson
Steven Powell
Theresa Sands
Thomas Spivey
Timothy I. Green
Timothy Lee Gaffney
Timothy Willis
Tyler Lenard Mabry
Victor Rodriguez
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.