CROWN POINT — Jury selection began Monday in the trial for James Hill, accused of murder in an off-duty policeman's shooting in 1980 at a Hammond hotel.
Hill, 55, is charged with murder, murder while committing robbery and attempted robbery in the shooting death of 33-year-old police officer Lawrence “Larry” Pucalik during a robbery Nov. 14, 1980, at Holiday Inn Southwest, formerly at 3830 179th St. in Hammond.
Hill is the first defendant to face trial in the policeman's death. A co-defendant, 68-year-old Larry Mayes, was declared medically incompetent to stand trial in March 2014. The state dismissed his case later that year.
The state is seeking to have a third co-defendant, 64-year-old Pierre Catlett, extradited from Illinois to face trial in the murder. Catlett was until recently serving a 10-year prison sentence in Illinois for aggravated battery.
Pucalik was working security at the Holiday Inn during the early morning hours Nov. 14, 1980, when two men entered the hotel, pulled their handguns, placed a denim bag on the counter and ordered the clerk to empty the register, court records state.
Pucalik was shot when he tried to draw his firearm, records state. The men fled the hotel, leaving the bag and money behind.
Hill allegedly confessed to Hammond detectives on March 9, 1981, he drove the car used during the attempted robbery and murder of Pucalik. He said Mayes and Catlett were the shooters, records state.
On the day of the shooting, Hammond detectives reportedly received an anonymous telephone call from someone saying, "Pierre Catlett killed your cop," records state.
Mayes allegedly told a witness he shot Pucalik after the officer went for Mayes' gun.
During the course of the investigation, a denim bag was connected with other crimes involving Hill and Mayes, including the robbery and rape of a service station attendant the month before Pucalik's shooting, records state.
Hill and Mayes were convicted in 1982 at separate trials of robbing and raping the gas station attendant. Hill was sentenced to 35 years in prison and Mayes was sentenced to 80 years.
However, both men's convictions were overturned.
Mayes was exonerated through DNA evidence in 2001. Hill's conviction was overturned in 2009 after a judge determined police withheld potentially exculpatory evidence, including the victim was hypnotized to assist her memory of the attack.
Both men sued the Hammond Police Department and its detectives for allegedly withholding and fabricating evidence. Mayes was awarded $9 million in damages after a civil trial, which was settled for $4.5 million. Hill's lawsuit remains pending.
Judge Salvador Vasquez is presiding over the murder trial.
Defense attorneys Scott King and Russell Brown are representing Hill. Deputy Prosecutor James Dillon and First Assistant Deputy Prosecutor Peter Villarreal are representing the Lake County prosecutor's office.