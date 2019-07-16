VALPARAISO — Jury selection is to begin this morning in the trial of a 24-year-old Hebron man accused of dropping his former girlfriend and leaving her with a paralyzing neck injury.
Dalton Corning is charged with felony counts of domestic battery and aggravated battery, according to court records.
Corning lifted Lowell resident Brittany Ortell, who was 21 at the time, over his shoulder on July 1, 2017, and dropped her on the back of her neck, breaking her C5 vertebrae and leaving her paralyzed, according to court records.
The Times typically does not identify victims of violence. The mother of the victim, Sherry Ortell, of Lowell, had granted permission to do so.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Brittany Ortell spent nearly seven hours in surgery for a procedure that should have lasted two hours, Sherry Ortell said at the time. The ligaments in Brittany Ortell's neck were torn, which required surgeons to open the back of her neck to provide stabilization.
Her C5 vertebrae was removed and was replaced with plates and pins, her mother said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.