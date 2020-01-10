VALPARAISO — A Hobart woman who was struck on her bicycle by an on-duty Chesterton police officer five and a half years ago lost her civil case Friday afternoon.
A jury deliberated about two hours before returning to side with the officer, Sara Ritz (referred to during the trial as Sara Rohe), and the town of Chesterton and Porter County Drug Task Force, all of which were targeted in the civil suit by Sheila Gonzalez.
The verdict came after several days of testimony in the case, which had at one point been unsuccessfully presented to the Indiana Supreme Court. The move was taken after the Indiana Appellate Court allowed the case to go forward by reversing a local court's ruling that Gonzalez was contributorily negligent for her injuries by failing to follow traffic laws relating to bicycles.
Had the jury come back in favor of Gonzalez, a $700,000 judgment would have been hers, according to court records.
Jurors were told earlier this week that Ritz was speeding and had been texting when she struck Gonzalez on the afternoon of July 9, 2014 as Gonzalez was crossing Lute Road along the Prairie Duneland Trail in Portage.
"There was no emergency," Gonzalez's attorney Joseph Jaskowiak had said. "She was looking for something to do that day."
Ritz was on duty with the Porter County Drug Task Force.
Gonzalez, who was 46 at the time and bicycling with two of her children, was thrown from her bike by the Ford Explorer and landed 60 feet away, he said.
Attorney Galen Bradley, who represented the drug task force, said Ritz had sent a voice text shortly before the collision.
After noticing her cell phone in her lap, she reached down and placed it in the cup holder of her SUV when she looked up to see Gonzalez in front of her on the roadway, he said. Ritz hit her brakes as fast as she could.
Bradley said Gonzalez and her then-12-year-old son stopped on the trail before crossing Lute Road. They let nine to 10 cars pass before Gonzalez began to cross and was struck, he said.
Her son did not cross and tried to warn his mother of the approaching unmarked police vehicle, Bradley said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.