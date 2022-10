Jury to begin Monday for man accused of stabbing pregnant girlfriend, causing child's death

CROWN POINT — A jury trial was scheduled to begin Monday for a man accused of stabbing a girlfriend and causing the death of his child, who was born premature in 2017 while the mother was being treated for her wounds.

Austin A. Mendez, 28, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery. He's been in custody since July 2018.

His case has been complicated by the death of the child's mother, Latricia Lacey, in May 2021 from causes unrelated to Mendez.

Mendez is accused of repeatedly stabbing his pregnant girlfriend Aug. 6, 2017, while they were walking in the 500 block of Taney Street in Gary. She was taken to a Chicago hospital.

Isaiah Lacey, the child Mendez allegedly fathered by Latricia Lacey, was born brain dead Aug. 11, 2017, according to court records.

Latricia Lacey survived the stabbing, but Isaiah died Aug. 28, 2017, after he was taken off life support.

The Cook County medical examiner's office ruled Isaiah's death a homicide resulting from "complications of prematurity due to maternal assault."

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas previously granted the state's motion to declare Latricia Lacey unavailable for trial, allowing for the jury to be shown her testimony from previous court proceedings.

During a pretrial hearing Thursday, Deputy Prosecutors Infiniti Westberg and Christopher Bruno and defense attorney Scott King discussed other evidence that could be presented to the jury.

Jurors likely will hear at least part of a 911 call made by a passer-by who found Latricia Lacey lying wounded in a front yard.

King requested data from Latricia Lacey's cellphone be excluded, because prosecutors only recently provided him with 5,000 pages of information and he had a limited amount of time to review it.

Westberg said the mother's cellphone data was obtained in 2019, but the Gary Police Department lost the information when the city's computer system was hacked.

Westberg objected to exclusion as an extreme remedy, but said she didn't foresee using Latricia Lacey's cellphone data at trial.

Cappas denied King's motion to for exclusion, but he ordered prosecutors to provide King with information if they decide to use the phone data.