HAMMOND — A former court official is going on trial this week over his unethical demands for sex from a woman under his supervision.

Highland attorney David S. Gladish is seeking monetary damages from Miroslav Radiceski, 44, of Crown Point, for forcing sex with Gladish’s female client in 2013.

There is no dispute Radiceski used his former position as a Lake Criminal court probation officer to intimidate the woman.

Radiceski admits in a court document entitled “Defendant’s Stipulation as to facts and liability" that "(Radiceski) knew it was wrong and a violation of his professional duties and responsibilities as a sworn probation office ... to discuss or have any type of sexual contact with a probationer."

Radiceski, in fact, pleaded guilty in 2015 to official misconduct over the matter and was sentenced to three years of home detention.

Now, the woman wants Radiceski to pay civil damages for his conduct.

But there is no agreement between the woman and Radiceski of the amount of money Radiceski should pay her.

Radiceski’s attorney, James B. Meyer, of Gary, has argued Radiceski deserves some leniency because he didn’t physically force himself on the woman, and she wasn’t as hurt over it as she claims.

So, a jury is being asked to decide the damage amount.

The parties met Monday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar and selected jurors who began hearing opening arguments and testimony in the trial, which is expected to take place over several days this week.

The woman came under court supervision a decade ago after pleading guilty to a felony that resulted in a Lake Criminal Court judge sparing her from prison on condition she successfully serve a three-year term of probation.

The court assigned her in March 2013 to be under the supervision of Radiceski, one of the Lake Criminal Court’s staff of probation officers, whose job was to ensure she led a law-abiding life.

She complained he soon began putting his hand on her leg and fondling her when they were alone together in his office. She rebuffed his sexual advances.

Then Radiceski used his authority as her probation officer to have the court revoke her probation — putting her in jeopardy of having to serve three years behind bars.

She claims Radiceski told her he would keep her out of prison if she kept quiet while he resumed fondling her, and on Nov. 26, 2013, had sex with her in a secluded stairwell in the court building in Crown Point.

Once she was out from under his supervision, she filed suit in federal court that same year against Radiceski and a collection of Lake County and Indiana state officials.

Kolar dismissed her civil rights claims against the state and other Lake County government officials last month, ruling they had qualified immunity, and ordered her claims against Radiceski to go forward to trial this week.

Gladish said last month he intends to ask the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals to reinstate his suit against the other officials dismissed from the case.

