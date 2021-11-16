Jury to decide whether off-duty cop 'had no choice' in Navy veteran's slaying

Thomas got out of his SUV and approached the officers when they arrived, Facer and Rosillo said.

Facer said he ordered Thomas to slow down as Thomas walked toward him and asked Thomas to hand over a gun, which Thomas was wearing in a holster at the left side of his waist.

Facer said he made Thomas' gun safe, gave it to Rosillo and went inside the Lile residence, where he encountered a distraught Jessika Lile. She led him to the basement, and he began to preform CPR on Nicholas Lile.

Rosillo testified she shined a flashlight on Thomas' face for several seconds in the dark and saw no visible injuries. Thomas remained with her in her police vehicle until he was moved to an Indiana State Police vehicle, she said.

In response to questions from defense attorney Christopher Cooper, Rosillo said she did not witness Thomas inflicting any injuries upon himself while he was in her police car.

Rosillo and Facer were both wearing body cameras that captured what Thomas' initial statement to them, but jurors did not get to watch the videos.