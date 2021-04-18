Jury to hear woman's alleged confession in child homicide case, judge rules

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge recently denied a Gary woman's petition to set bail and a motion to suppress her statements to police in the homicide of her 1-year-old foster child nearly four years ago.

Jamilia Hodge, 35, has been in custody since May 2017 on charges alleging she murdered Emma Salinas at her home in the 7500 block Ash Avenue in Gary.

Hodge's public defender, Joshua Malher, accused detectives Jeremy Ogden and Ed Gonzalez of using coercive tactics, including "intense psychological pressure" and "veiled threats," to elicit Hodge's statements.

Hodge admitted during the second of two interviews with the detectives she smothered Emma, according to court records.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez denied Hodge's motion to suppress her statements, finding Hodge appeared to be a willing and active participant in the interviews despite the detectives' use of deception and occasionally confrontational behavior.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said Hodge was fully informed of her rights, afforded numerous breaks, and provided with food and water during the interviews. Vasquez agreed.