Jury to hear woman's statements about prior rape during man's murder trial

CROWN POINT — A judge granted prosecutors' request Monday to show a jury statements made by a former Region public official, who had accused the man now charged in her homicide of stalking and sexually assaulting her.

Earl W. Shearer Sr., 67, has pleaded not guilty to murder in the Dec. 8 shooting death of 74-year-old Mary Felton, of Gary.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones is scheduled to preside over Shearer's trial beginning May 16.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen said the state showed by a preponderance of the evidence during hearings April 5 and 13 that Shearer was responsible for Felton's death.

Because his behavior caused Felton's unavailability, Shearer forfeited his 6th Amendment right to confront witnesses against him at trial, Johnsen said.

Defense attorney Adam Tavitas said prosecutors didn't meet the legal standard required to introduce Felton's statements to a jury.

The state played a video that showed someone who looked similar to Shearer entering Felton's Hummer while it was parked outside the Gary Police Department. However, the video showed only one side of the Hummer, so it was possible whomever entered the Hummer left out the other side undetected, Tavitas said.

No gun has been recovered that ties Shearer to Felton's homicide, he said.

Johnson said the Police Department video showed the man matching Shearer's description place his hand on the side of Felton's Hummer. Shearer's fingerprints were later found on the Hummer, he said.

Shearer's DNA matched a profile found in Felton's sex assault kit and under her fingernails during her autopsy, the prosecutor said.

"Do we really need a picture of Mr. Shearer?" Johnsen asked. "A lot of crimes have been solved beyond a reasonable doubt on DNA."

The allegations that Shearer stalked Felton and raped her before she was killed were all part of the same story, he said.

"They're all intrinsically entwined," he said.

Shearer, who previously served prison time in Illinois for murder, and Felton were each granted protective orders against one another Oct. 25 after a hearing in Lake Superior Court in Gary.

Shearer is accused of violating the protective order Dec. 5 by approaching Felton at the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago.

Later that same day, Shearer sneaked into Felton's Gary home and raped her at gunpoint, court records allege. Felton told a sexual assault nurse Shearer had raped her, Johnsen said.

Felton went to the Gary Police Department on Dec. 8 to report the alleged rape.

While she was inside, Shearer sneaked into her Hummer, according to documents.

After leaving the police station, Felton was found dead from a gunshot wound to her back while still seated in her Hummer, which was parked near West Eighth Avenue and Lincoln Street in Gary.

