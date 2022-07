Jury to resume deliberations in alleged road rage killing case

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury was expected to resume deliberations Thursday after failing to reach a verdict the night before in a case against a Gary couple charged in a deadly road rage shooting in 2019 in Hammond.

Vincent L. Thomas, 34, was accused of firing a shot into a car occupied by four recent high school graduates July 4, 2019, wounding the driver of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo and killing 18-year-old Jorge E. Roman.

Thomas' wife, Tamia J. Hinton, 37, was accused of driving her mother's white Kia recklessly during the confrontation on 165th Street and putting the lives of Roman and three others in the Monte Carlo at risk.

Thomas pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, and four counts of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony.

Hinton pleaded not guilty to four counts of criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident.

Neither Thomas nor Hinton testified on their own behalf.

Jurors deliberated for about eight hours Wednesday before Judge Salvador Vasquez released them for the night. They were expected to return to the courthouse Thursday morning to resume deliberations.

The driver of the Monte Carlo, who was shot in the neck and survived, bumped into Kia before veering off the road and crashing into a porch at 165th Street and Blaine Avenue.

Roman, the front seat passenger, was shot in the chest and died instantly, said Dr. Zhou Wang, a forensic pathologist for the Lake County coroner's office.

Despite the state's theory that one bullet traveled through the driver's neck into Roman's body, Wang testified Wednesday he didn't believe that's what happened. The wound on Roman's chest was smooth, and there was no indication the bullet slowed before striking him, Wang said.

Hinton and Thomas didn't stop or call police and continued on to Chicago to watch Fourth of July fireworks at Navy Pier, according to court records.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said the driver of the Monte Carlo was inexperienced and had had his license for only 10 days.

All Hinton had to do was hit the brakes and allow the teen to merge into her lane, but she instead sped up and drove into an oncoming lane of traffic to pass him as Thomas shot into the teens' car, Anderson said.

Defense attorney Scott King said his clients were scared for their lives, because they thought the people in the Monte Carlo were chasing them and attempting to cut them off.

During an earlier confrontation at the intersection of Calumet Avenue and 165th Street, Hinton drove around the Monte Carlo after the driver failed to accelerate at a green light and Thomas yelled, "Wake up!" according to testimony.

King alleged the driver of the Monte Carlo was embarrassed and was being egged on by a backseat passenger, who wanted the teen to cut off Hinton.

"By God, they were going to show them," King said.