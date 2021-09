Jury trial continued for man charged in shooting that wounded 60-year-old

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man remained wanted Tuesday, but his trial this week on charges linked to a 2019 shooting in Hammond was continued after his attorney brought new information to the judge's attention.

A trial was scheduled to go forward this week without defendant Jimmy J. Hagan, 25, who is accused of shooting a 60-year-old man in the leg Nov. 4, 2019, in the 200 block of Highland Street.

Hagan pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Hagan has not appeared in court since April 16. Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota issued a warrant for his arrest Aug. 6, after he failed to appear for two consecutive court dates.

On Friday, the judge denied defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen's request to continue Hagan's trial.

On Tuesday, Bokota reversed her earlier ruling and set Hagan's case for a status hearing Sept. 28, despite an objection from the state, online court records show.

After Tuesday's hearing, Gruenhagen said new information came to light that led to the continuance. He declined to comment further, because of confidentiality issues.

