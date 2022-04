Jury trial ends with judge's decision to dismiss charges against former public official

CROWN POINT — A Lake Superior Court judge dismissed operating while intoxicated charges against a former Hammond public official Thursday after finding the state violated the law by failing to turn over exculpatory evidence to the defense.

Michael Opinker, 61, was scheduled to face a jury Thursday and Friday in Judge Julie Cantrell's courtroom on three misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and a citation for driving left of center.

Opinker's attorney, George Galanos, said two deputies with the Lake County prosecutor's office failed to notify him by a court-imposed March 21 deadline that they intended to call a specific witness.

After opening statements Thursday, it became apparent to Galanos the state intended to call that witness and he objected, he said.

During arguments regarding his objection, Galanos learned of an accident report that had not previously been turned over to him as part of discovery, he said.

The report contained exculpatory evidence, because the officer did not note alcohol was suspected to be a factor, he said. Galanos said he could have used that information for impeachment purposes during the officer's testimony if he had known about it sooner.

The court called a recess so the parties could further research the legal issue. After the break, Cantrell granted Galanos' motion to dismiss the charges, he said.

"Judge Cantrell was very angry," he said. "She stated on the record she did not have a choice because the law was very clear."

Galanos said he did not think the two deputy prosecutors who handled the case intentionally failed to turn over evidence.

The Lake County prosecutor's office said it was exploring an appellate review but declined any further comment on the case. Cantrell could not be reached for comment.

Opinker, a former Hammond City Council president who served as the city's chief fire inspector and a member of the Water Board at the time of his arrest Dec. 29, 2019, was taken into custody by Hammond police after he crashed into a parked car in the 2600 block of 163rd Place.

He failed field sobriety tests and was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.26, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 for driving in Indiana, according to charging documents.

In March 2020, Cantrell granted Opinker's motion to suppress results of his breath test because an arresting officer failed to follow proper testing procedures. The prosecutor's office told The Times in 2020 the officer didn't wait a required 15 minutes to re-administer the test after a first attempt failed.

In a body camera video released to The Times in June 2020, the officer attempts to re-administer the test several times as the machine apparently won't accept Opinker's breath sample.

Opinker can be heard in the video telling the officer, "I was drunk," and admitted he drank "six shots and three beers in four hours."

Galanos said he complained to the judge he did not learn police had a body camera video until after he saw it in the media.

"I told the judge this was a pattern of discovery violations," he said.

Dismissal of the charges was proper, because the jury already had been sworn in and rescheduling the trial for a later date would have violated Opinker's right to be free from double jeopardy, Galanos said.

Opinker retired from the Hammond Fire Department in 2021 and no longer serves on any city boards, he said.

"It's a good result for Mike," the defense attorney said. "He's glad it's over with. It's something that has been heavy and burdensome for him, and he's glad that it's done."

