CROWN POINT — A jury trial for a man accused of a gang-related shooting outside Hobart’s Walmart store is now scheduled to go forward later this month.
Attorneys for the prosecution and defense appeared Friday for a pre-trial hearing before Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez.
Vasquez confirmed the jury will be selected Sept. 30 to hear evidence in the case.
Alex Hughes, 27, of Gary, is pleading not guilty to charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal gang activity.
The state alleges Hughes shot and wounded a 26-year-old Gary man and his then 9-year-old son Sept. 30, 2018.
The shooting took place near the checkout lane and a Burger King restaurant located inside the Walmart, one of the Region's busiest retail stores.
Police said witnesses told them the adult victim, his friends and son were walking out of the store and into the parking lot when a man in a dark hoodie approached them with a gun in his hand.
Court records state the victim's girlfriend, who also was present, said she heard the shooter say, “Oh, so you want to start something here” before drawing his gun and firing at the group. One of the adult victim’s friends drew his weapon and fired six or seven shots in the direction of the shooter before turning to run, according to court records.
Later, police would determine a total of 26 rounds were fired, Gonzales said.
Police said they believed the incident was part of a clash between rival street gang members.
The defense has disputed whether Hughes possessed the gun police say was used in the shooting.
The judge denied a request by Deputy Prosecutor Michael J. Toth to disqualify defense attorney Russell W. Brown Jr. over a potential conflict of interest, Brown said.
Brown is not only defending Hughes, but also represents two potential witnesses who police arrested in their search for Hughes after the shooting.
