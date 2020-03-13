Jury trials in Lake County could be suspended in response to coronavirus concerns

The judges of Lake Superior Court and Lake Circuit Court petitioned the Indiana Supreme Court on Friday to approve an emergency plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

If the high court approves the petition, all jury trials in Lake County would be suspended for at least a month.

If the COVID-19 crisis has subsided by April 17, jury trials may resume no earlier than May 4, according to the petition. The timing would allow for adequate notification of the potential jury pool.

Lake County judges petitioned the Supreme Court under Administrative Rule 17, which allows the high court to approve changes to lower courts' normal practices because of widespread disease outbreak, natural disaster, civil disobedience and other circumstances that would require the closure of courts or inhibit litigants and courts from complying with statutory deadlines and rules of procedure.

If the Supreme Court approves the emergency petition, rules and procedures affecting time limits currently imposed for speedy trials in criminal and juvenile proceedings would be affected.