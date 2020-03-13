Jury trials in Lake County could be suspended in response to coronavirus concerns

The judges of Lake Superior Court and Lake Circuit Court petitioned the Indiana Supreme Court on Friday to approve an emergency plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
If the high court approves the petition, all jury trials in Lake County would be suspended for at least a month.
If the COVID-19 crisis has subsided by April 17, jury trials may resume no earlier than May 4, according to the petition. The timing would allow for adequate notification of the potential jury pool.
Lake County judges petitioned the Supreme Court under Administrative Rule 17, which allows the high court to approve changes to lower courts' normal practices because of widespread disease outbreak, natural disaster, civil disobedience and other circumstances that would require the closure of courts or inhibit litigants and courts from complying with statutory deadlines and rules of procedure.
If the Supreme Court approves the emergency petition, rules and procedures affecting time limits currently imposed for speedy trials in criminal and juvenile proceedings would be affected.
Lake County judges also are requesting permission to limit spectators in the courtroom to provide adequate social distancing, relax rules for attorneys wanting to appear remotely for routine hearings, and require anyone with flu or flu-like symptoms or who may have or been exposed to COVID-19 to appear remotely or continue a nonroutine hearing.
According to the petition, a random sample of 533 recently summoned jurors showed about 25% of the jury pool is older than 60. Older people are considered to be more at-risk if they contract the virus.
Student tests positive for coronavirus in close proximity to NWI; Catholic Mass celebrations canceled
"The court finds that ordering a susceptible population to appear for jury service in this pandemic climate represents a failure of the judiciary to halt the spread of COVID-19," the petition states.
The judges wrote Lake County doesn't have adequate hygiene stations or supplies for the dozens of jurors requires for selection in civil and criminal trials.
Ordering people to gather in a group setting would go against recommendations issued by international and federal health experts, the petition says.
"Jurors should not have to weigh compliance with a juror summons against possible contraction of COVID-19," the judges wrote.
Lake Juvenile Court would clear its dockets and conduct only detention and other essential hearings starting Monday. Only essential Juvenile Court staff would be required to work.
The petition was signed Friday by John Sedia, chief judge of Lake Superior Court, and Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this developing story.