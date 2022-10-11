'Just being dumb,' man says after pointing loaded gun at another driver, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A 20-year-old Lake Station man faces a felony charge after allegedly stopping another vehicle that had passed him, walking to the front of that vehicle and pointing a loaded handgun at the other driver, Portage police said.

"I pointed it at him," the accused, Ethan Ahrens, reportedly told police. "I'm 20 years old and was just being dumb. I'm sorry."

The other driver reportedly told police was waiting to turn north on Willowcreek Road from westbound U.S. 6 and went around a vehicle ahead of him that was not moving.

As he proceeded north, the other vehicle passed him in the right lane and forced him to stop in the middle of Willowcreek Road near Marbella Avenue, police said. It was then that Ahrens reportedly approached, pulled a silver semiautomatic handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the other driver, saying, "Stay in your lane."

The alleged victim followed Ahrens and contacted police, who said they found Ahrens in the parking area of the Robbinhurst Golf Club and Driving Range on Robbins Road.

Police noticed a handgun holstered to his right hip and took possession of the fully loaded .40-caliber weapon with a round in the chamber, according to the report. Ahrens made repeated attempts to talk to a passenger in his vehicle and get back into his vehicle, at which time police placed him in handcuffs as he resisted.

Ahrens reportedly told police he did not feel threatened by the other motorist.

"But he passed me on 6 illegally," he reportedly said. "He started it."

Ahrens was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony count of pointing a loaded firearm and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, police said.