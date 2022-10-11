 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

'Just being dumb,' man says after pointing loaded gun at another driver, Portage police say

  • 0
Ethan Ahrens

Ethan Ahrens

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 20-year-old Lake Station man faces a felony charge after allegedly stopping another vehicle that had passed him, walking to the front of that vehicle and pointing a loaded handgun at the other driver, Portage police said.

"I pointed it at him," the accused, Ethan Ahrens, reportedly told police. "I'm 20 years old and was just being dumb. I'm sorry."

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

The other driver reportedly told police was waiting to turn north on Willowcreek Road from westbound U.S. 6 and went around a vehicle ahead of him that was not moving.

As he proceeded north, the other vehicle passed him in the right lane and forced him to stop in the middle of Willowcreek Road near Marbella Avenue, police said. It was then that Ahrens reportedly approached, pulled a silver semiautomatic handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the other driver, saying, "Stay in your lane."

People are also reading…

The alleged victim followed Ahrens and contacted police, who said they found Ahrens in the parking area of the Robbinhurst Golf Club and Driving Range on Robbins Road.

Police noticed a handgun holstered to his right hip and took possession of the fully loaded .40-caliber weapon with a round in the chamber, according to the report. Ahrens made repeated attempts to talk to a passenger in his vehicle and get back into his vehicle, at which time police placed him in handcuffs as he resisted.

Ahrens reportedly told police he did not feel threatened by the other motorist.

"But he passed me on 6 illegally," he reportedly said. "He started it."

Ahrens was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony count of pointing a loaded firearm and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, police said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 charged with causing man's overdose death

2 charged with causing man's overdose death

The defendants are accused of delivering the drugs that killed Gerardo P. Alcantar, 40, of Calumet Township, on Aug. 7. One of the men also is charged with stealing Alcantar's wallet.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William reveals the worst gift he ever gave Kate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts