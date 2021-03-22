'Just scare her': Portage killing was not supposed to happen, plea agreement alleges

VALPARAISO — A Portage woman was not supposed to be shot during a robbery that the three defendants referred to as a "play," according to court records.

"Jonathan Brown told Shaun Thompson 'just up the pole ... take it ... just scare her ... and we gone," according to Brown's plea agreement, which was recently made available. "A pole is another word for gun."

Thompson, 17, is accused of ignoring the plan and shooting and killing Adriana Saucedo, 27, on Nov. 19, 2019, during what has been described as a robbery disguised as a drug deal.

Brown, 19, pleaded guilty a month ago before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer to a felony count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors have agreed to drop charges of murder and murder in perpetration of a robbery, and a sentencing enhancement, court records show.

Brown, who agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their cases against the other two defendants in the case, faces 10 to 30 years behind bars on the charge.

One of his co-defendants, Roderick Silas, 16, pleaded guilty to the same charge in December in return for prosecutors dropping counts of aiding, inducing or causing a murder, and murder in perpetration of a robbery.