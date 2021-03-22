'Just scare her': Portage killing was not supposed to happen, plea agreement alleges

VALPARAISO — A Portage woman was not supposed to be shot during a robbery that the three defendants referred to as a "play," according to court records.
"Jonathan Brown told Shaun Thompson 'just up the pole ... take it ... just scare her ... and we gone," according to Brown's plea agreement, which was recently made available. "A pole is another word for gun."
Thompson, 17, is accused of ignoring the plan and shooting and killing Adriana Saucedo, 27, on Nov. 19, 2019, during what has been described as a robbery disguised as a drug deal.
Brown, 19, pleaded guilty a month ago before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer to a felony count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Prosecutors have agreed to drop charges of murder and murder in perpetration of a robbery, and a sentencing enhancement, court records show.
Brown, who agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their cases against the other two defendants in the case, faces 10 to 30 years behind bars on the charge.
One of his co-defendants, Roderick Silas, 16, pleaded guilty to the same charge in December in return for prosecutors dropping counts of aiding, inducing or causing a murder, and murder in perpetration of a robbery.
Silas, who also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, is scheduled to be sentenced June 30.
Thompson, 17, who is charged with murder and two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, is set to go trial Aug. 9.
Police said the three defendants picked up Saucedo at her Portage apartment under the false claim of selling her marijuana. They stole $80 from her and drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage, where Thompson shot her inside the vehicle, authorities said.
After the shooting, the trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, where they dumped Saucedo's body before heading off to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to spend money taken from Saucedo, police said.