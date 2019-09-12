GARY — Family and friends of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash in June in the city's Miller section will call for justice Friday during a march from the Police Department to City Hall.
Terryonte' Bridgeman, 25, was found dead June 25 alongside of the road in the 700 block of U.S. 12, between Atchison and County Line roads.
He was last seen the previous night, when he left his girlfriend's apartment off County Line Road and began walking toward his mother's home in Miller.
Family members said Bridgeman was a compassionate and caring person who had been planning to apply at the Gary Fire Department.
They want the person who hit and killed him to come forward, so the family can find closure.
The Justice Walk for Terryonte will began at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Police Department, 555 Polk St., and continue to City Hall.
You have free articles remaining.
Police initially thought he may have been hit by someone driving a light-colored Hyundai, because of parts found near the road.
Upon further investigation, another theory emerged. Police said in July that Bridgeman may have been struck by a larger truck or semitrailer, because of the nature of his injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash or who may have hit Bridgeman is asked to call Sgt. Michael Jackson at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.