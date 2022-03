Juvenile accused of beating 17-year-old unconscious outside Crown Point YMCA, police say

CROWN POINT — A Cedar Lake juvenile was taken into custody over the weekend and faces a criminal charge stemming from allegations of beating and kicking a 17-year-old male unconscious Friday night outside the local YMCA, police say.

The victim reportedly told police Friday from the emergency room at St. Anthony Medical Center he had arranged to meet the accused in the parking lot of the YMCA at 100 W. Burrell Drive.

"The meeting was arranged due to some ongoing issues between he and the suspect," Crown Point Police Chief Peter Land said.

The injured young man said he was repeatedly punched and kicked by the suspect while on the ground and he eventually lost consciousness, Land said. The assault was witnessed by others, who took the young man to the hospital as the suspect fled the scene.

Crown Point police said they went to the Cedar Lake home of the suspect, interviewed him at the station and took him into custody at the Lake County Juvenile Center.

The accused faces a criminal count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Land said.

"Although the suspect was located and arrested, our investigation's unit will continue in this case to determine if any other persons were directly involved or played some other role during the assault that would constitute a criminal offense," Land said.

