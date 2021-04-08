 Skip to main content
Juvenile driver nabbed with handgun, ammo, police say
urgent

Juvenile driver nabbed with handgun, ammo, police say

Michigan City arrest

The .40-caliber handgun and magazines reportedly taken Wednesday by police from a juvenile driver in Michigan City.

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — A 17-year-old driver was nabbed Wednesday night carrying a handgun and several rounds of ammunition without a license, LaPorte County police said.

A county police officer said he stopped the vehicle around 8:30 p.m. along East Michigan Boulevard and discovered a loaded .40-caliber handgun with an extended 30-round magazine under the driver's seat during a search.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

A .40-caliber magazine was also found between the driver's seat and center console, police said.

The driver was taken to the juvenile services center and faces a charge of carrying a handgun without a license, according to police.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

