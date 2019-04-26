VALPARAISO — An 18-year-old Michigan City man pleaded guilty Friday to serving as the getaway driver for armed bank robberies that occurred on the same day last summer in Portage and Michigan City.
Dennis Barger III, who was 17 at the time of the crimes, has agreed to cooperate in the federal case against his co-defendant and another man.
Barger was sentenced to time already served, but was to be taken to the LaPorte County Jail to face the charge there stemming from the Michigan City robbery, according to his defense attorney Bob Harper.
The same outcome is expected in LaPorte County, Harper said.
Barger pleaded guilty to a greatly reduced felony count of assisting a criminal.
He drove the car July 31 as Jason Jay Cheek robbed the 1st Source Bank at 3905 Franklin St. in Michigan City and Chase Bank at 3275 Willowcreek Road in Portage, according to police.
During the Michigan City robbery, Cheek told the teller, "My name is Toby and I'll be your robber today," according to court documents. He threatened to shoot if the teller did not hurry in collecting the money and once he had the cash said, "Go ahead and hit your button." He reportedly made off with $3,000.
He again told the teller at the Portage bank "I'm going to be your robber today," according to charging documents. He ordered the clerk to remove money from a cash dispensing machine, urging her to hurry so he didn't have to shoot. He then reportedly thanked the teller before leaving with $2,000.
Cheek is also charged with robbing the Chase Bank at 4365 Franklin St. in Michigan City on June 5.
He pushed a customer aside, threatened to shoot the teller if she pushed an emergency button, and then handed the same customer, who he referred to as "sweetie," her vehicle keys from the counter and gave her two $20 bills saying, "Here, for your troubles," according to the federal charging information. He reportedly fled with $10,694.
Cheek confessed to all three robberies and said he carried a BB gun that looked like a real gun, according to court documents. He also carried a black canvas bag.
A federal judge found earlier this month that Cheek is competent to stand trial, according to online court records.
