Juvenile Hoosiers must get chance to talk with parent before waiving rights, court rules

The Indiana Court of Appeals has thrown out the results of a blood draw performed on a 17-year-old driver involved in a fatal crash because the girl did not have the opportunity to consult with her mother prior to consenting to the blood test.

In a 3-0 decision, the appellate court said Indiana law clearly requires juveniles participate in "meaningful consultation" with a parent or guardian prior to waiving any right guaranteed by the federal or state constitution, including the protections against unreasonable search and seizure.

"The state bears the burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the juvenile received all of the protections of Indiana Code section 31-32-5-1, and that both the juvenile and the parent or guardian knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily waived the juvenile’s rights," wrote Senior Judge Ezra Friedlander on behalf of the appeals court.

According to court records, the 17-year-old girl was driving a sport utility vehicle April 6, 2021, in the suburban Indianapolis town of Fortville when she collided with motorcyclist Guy Washburn, who later died from injuries suffered in the crash. The girl was unhurt.

Records show Fortville Police Officer Matt Fox separately advised the girl and her mother, after she arrived at the crash site, that a blood draw is required by law anytime there is a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries.

However, Fox never advised them that the girl had a statutory right to consult with her mother before agreeing to the blood draw, even though the officer acknowledged doing so would have taken "ten seconds" at most, according to court records.

Records show Fox subsequently drove the girl in his marked police vehicle at a normal speed, without using emergency lights or a siren, to a hospital 24 minutes away from the crash site for the blood draw. The girl's mother drove separately.

The blood sample allegedly revealed the presence of THC, a controlled substance, spurring prosecutors to accuse the girl of being a delinquent child for committing acts that, if they'd been committed by an adult, would equate to causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in the bloodstream, a level 4 felony; and reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, according to court records.

Earlier this year, records show Hancock Circuit Judge R. Scott Sirk denied the girl's motion to suppress the results of the blood draw. The Indiana Court of Appeals ruling reverses that decision.

The appellate judges said that notwithstanding the implied consent to participate in a breath or chemical test when an Indiana motorist is suspected of being impaired, juvenile drivers remain entitled to consult with a parent or guardian prior to consenting to any search.

In this case, both the girl and her mother testified they would have exercised their right to talk privately if Fox had informed them of that right, according to court records.

Moreover, the appeals court said the attorney general's claim that exigent circumstances warranted ignoring the state's parental consultation mandate falls short because the girl presented no visible signs of impairment and Fox demonstrated no urgency in getting the girl to the hospital for the blood test.

"Absent a valid consent or exigent circumstances, the state's warrantless draw of (the girl's) blood violated her Fourth Amendment rights," Friedlander said.

The attorney general still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing the Court of Appeals ruling and reinstating the blood test results.

Otherwise, the pending juvenile delinquency case against the girl must proceed without them.