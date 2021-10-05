Juvenile injured in Schererville hit-and-run crash; police ask public's help

SCHERERVILLE — After a juvenile was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Schererville, police released an image of the vehicle asking for the public's assistance.

At 7 a.m. Monday first responders were called to a person lying in a ditch in the 8400 block of Pine Island Drive, said Schererville Police Department Cpl. Kevin Wagner.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile suffering from multiple injuries.

The young victim was taken to a local hospital but was later taken to a Chicago trauma center because of the severity of injuries. An investigation revealed that at 7:39 p.m. Sunday, the juvenile was walking on the road when a vehicle was seen traveling past the same location at a high rate of speed, Wagner said. Police said it is believed that the vehicle struck the juvenile after and fled the scene.

The vehicle was described as a light-colored four-door Sedan and police released a photo of the vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident or driver is asked to contact Detective Tim Mele at 219-322-5000, extension 2323. People can also call the Crime Tip Hotline at 219-865-4646.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.