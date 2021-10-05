 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juvenile injured in Schererville hit-and-run crash; police ask public's help
breaking urgent

Juvenile injured in Schererville hit-and-run crash; police ask public's help

suspect car pic

Police released an image showing a vehicle that is suspected to have struck a juvenile and fled. Authorities said if more surveillance images are found they will be released. 

 Provided

SCHERERVILLE — After a juvenile was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Schererville, police released an image of the vehicle asking for the public's assistance. 

At 7 a.m. Monday first responders were called to a person lying in a ditch in the 8400 block of Pine Island Drive, said Schererville Police Department Cpl. Kevin Wagner.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile suffering from multiple injuries.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

The young victim was taken to a local hospital but was later taken to a Chicago trauma center because of the severity of injuries. An investigation revealed that at 7:39 p.m. Sunday, the juvenile was walking on the road when a vehicle was seen traveling past the same location at a high rate of speed, Wagner said. Police said it is believed that the vehicle struck the juvenile after and fled the scene.

The vehicle was described as a light-colored four-door Sedan and police released a photo of the vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident or driver is asked to contact Detective Tim Mele at 219-322-5000, extension 2323. People can also call the Crime Tip Hotline at 219-865-4646.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts