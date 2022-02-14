Juvenile is 2nd arrest in Christmas Eve murder case, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A second man has been arrested and charged with the Christmas Eve shooting death of a 20-year-old Michigan City man, police said.

Shamar Rashead Williams, 17, has been charged with murder and attempted murder, according to Michigan City police.

Williams has been waived to adult court to face the charges and is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Mark Anthony Wright Jr., 24, was earlier charged with murder in the same Dec. 24 death of London Lamonte Long, police said.

Wright is further charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a license and was given a $250,000.00 bond.

Police said they began to hear gunfire at 3:39 p.m. Dec. 24 in the area of 10th and Wabash streets. While on their way to that area, officers received word of a gunshot victim in the area of West 11th and Wabash streets.

Officers said they found a man, later identified as Long, lying on the sidewalk on the west side of Wabash Street just north of West 11th Street. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was deceased by the time police arrived.

Long's family was located, and his body was identified, police said. Police said they spoke with witnesses, searched for other evidence and turned it all over to the county prosecutor's office, which resulted in the charges against Wright and now Williams.

Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell applauded the efforts of Detective Mark Galetti and the entire detective bureau.

"These particular situations bring devastation to the families of all parties involved and have an adverse effect on community safety," Campbell said. "Our department will continue to push back with diligence against all violent crimes that disturb the community peace."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.