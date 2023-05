CHESTERTON — A juvenile is dead after being stuck by a train Tuesday evening in the area of 15th Street, the Porter County coroner's office reported.

The coroner's office said it was called to the scene around 7:35 p.m. in response to a pedestrian being hit by a train.

The case remains under investigation.

"An autopsy and toxicology are pending," the office said.

Chesterton police said the fatal incident occurred on the Norfolk Southern grade-crossing around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Train traffic had resumed on the busy tracks through the center of town by 9:23 p.m.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Dawn Tucker Karen Snyder Anthony Maxberry Flavio Quintanilla Jeremy Riley Brayden Joseph Stephen Kearney Jason Hammer Crystal Robinson Rebecca Masse Nicholas Kleihege Marteus Holbrook Brandon Welshan Mitchell Rospierski Kevin Shufford II Tumen Tysrendorzhiev Georgina Houston Leona Riley Sandra Dombrowski Wardell Brown Timothy Burton Kaylee Schoenenberger Jennifer Bish Tucker Morse Dustin Mathews Aiden McAlvey William Milan Joshua Heaviland Sierra Kindy Joseph Bauer Giovani Phan Karen Hanchar Jordan Lewis Andres Cadena Sean Webster Abigail Ziembicki Julia Shannon Paul Hudak Jr. Zachary Davenport