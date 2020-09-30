Juvenile waived to adult court in Portage murder case

The trio are accused of shooting Adriana Saucedo and stealing $80 from her early in the evening on Nov. 19 after picking her up at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.

After stopping to have her pay for gasoline, they drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage, where Thompson allegedly shot Saucedo, police said.

The teens traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, where they allegedly dumped her body in the abandoned building and then went to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat, police said.

Silas was joined in court Wednesday by his mother, while relatives of Saucedo sat on the other side of the courtroom.

Portage Police Detective Nicole Heuberger testified as to the prosecutor's evidence in the case, which is reportedly required even though the defense did not oppose the waiver.

She said the crime was supposed to stop at the robbery with Thompson just holding up the gun to scare Saucedo.

The adult charges against Silas are expected to be filed Wednesday afternoon, according to Porter County Deputy Prosecutor John Holmen.