Juvenile waived to adult court in Portage murder case

VALPARAISO — Roderick Silas, who was 15 when he was accused of joining in on the robbery and murder of a Portage woman last fall, was waived Wednesday to adult court to face charges.
Silas, now 16, who appeared in the same adult circuit courtroom as his two co-defendants have, did not oppose the waiver and acknowledged that prosecutors have sufficient evidence for the move, according to Porter County Juvenile Public Defender Harold Harper.
But in return for not opposing the waiver, prosecutors agreed to a proposed plea deal in the case, though the details are being kept under wraps for now, Harper said.
Silas, of Gary, also was given the right to remain at the county juvenile detention center until sentencing as opposed to being transferred ahead of time to the county jail.
The Times had refrained from identifying Silas by name while his case remained in juvenile court.
Porter County Juvenile Probation Officer Kate Lesniak testified Wednesday that she recommended waiver in the case because of the serious nature of the charges that the juvenile system is not designed to address.
The co-defendants — Shaun Thompson, 17, and Jonathan Brown, 18, both of Gary — were charged directly as adults, she said. Each was a year younger at the time of the offense.
The trio are accused of shooting Adriana Saucedo and stealing $80 from her early in the evening on Nov. 19 after picking her up at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.
After stopping to have her pay for gasoline, they drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage, where Thompson allegedly shot Saucedo, police said.
The teens traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, where they allegedly dumped her body in the abandoned building and then went to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat, police said.
Silas was joined in court Wednesday by his mother, while relatives of Saucedo sat on the other side of the courtroom.
Portage Police Detective Nicole Heuberger testified as to the prosecutor's evidence in the case, which is reportedly required even though the defense did not oppose the waiver.
She said the crime was supposed to stop at the robbery with Thompson just holding up the gun to scare Saucedo.
The adult charges against Silas are expected to be filed Wednesday afternoon, according to Porter County Deputy Prosecutor John Holmen.
The charges will mirror those filed against him as a juvenile, he said. They are aiding, inducing or causing a murder; murder in perpetration of a robbery; and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
The waiver hearing had been delayed five times for various reasons, including waiting on evidence, hangups resulting from a mental health evaluation done on the boy and concerns over the coronavirus.
