Juvenile waiver hearing again delayed in Portage murder case
Juvenile waiver hearing again delayed in Portage murder case

VALPARAISO — A hearing has been delayed for another couple months on a request by prosecutors to waive a 15-year-old Gary boy to adult court to face charges of joining in on the November robbery and shooting death of 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo of Portage.

Porter County Juvenile Court Magistrate Gwenn Rinkenberger approved the request from Porter County Juvenile Public Defender Harold Harper, who said he would need more time to prepare as a result of this week's decision to send the boy to a state facility to undergo a mental health examination.

The waiver hearing, which had already been delayed once, is now scheduled for May 13.

Rinkenberger granted the defense's request Monday to send the teen to the Indiana Department of Correction Juvenile Intake and Diagnostics unit in Logansport.

Harper has argued that the evaluation is needed, in part, to help determine whether a boy with no prior criminal history should be waived to adult court and be "exposed to the obvious dangers of the adult penal environment.

The boy, who The Times is not identifying unless his case is waived to adult court, was to have been transported Wednesday and be returned March 4, according to the court.

Prosecutors did not oppose the request for the evaluation or the delay in the case.

Thompson and Brown

Shaun Thompson and Jonathan Brown

Police say the boy, along with Shaun Thompson, 16, and Jonathan Brown, 17, both of Gary, shot Saucedo and stole $80 from her early in the evening on Nov. 19 after picking her up at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.

After stopping to have her pay for gasoline, they drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage where Thompson allegedly shot Saucedo, police said.

The boy was surprised that one of his co-defendants shot and killed Saucedo during what was supposed to be a robbery, according to the defense.

The trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, where they allegedly dumped the body in the abandoned building, police said.

Thompson and Brown were charged in adult court.

