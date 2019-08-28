LOWELL — Five juveniles face charges of robbery and battery by means of a deadly weapon stemming from a botched incident Aug. 20, police say.
The individuals are accused of attempting to "commit a strong-armed robbery" at the Lowell residence of a person known to them, with some of the juveniles sustaining non-life-threatening stab wounds.
Charges against the five, whose names haven't been released, were forwarded to the Lake County Superior Court Juvenile Division on Tuesday by the Lowell Police Department.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.