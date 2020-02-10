K-9 resting up after rollover crash; Lake County investigating

HOBART — A K-9 police dog is resting up at home after his partner's police vehicle was totaled while responding over the weekend to a shoplifter near Target on U.S. 30, authorities said Monday.

Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales said the officer was responding to a 4:30 p.m. Saturday call for a shoplifter, armed with scissors, when he made a southbound turn into the Target parking lot.

An eastbound BMW struck him on the passenger side of his vehicle, causing the officer's sports utility vehicle to roll several times, Gonzales said.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital. His K-9 partner, Butch, was kept overnight for observation at the pet clinic and is now at home resting.

The occupants of the BMW were also transported and treated at an area hospital. Gonzales was not immediately aware of the extent of injuries.

Per protocol, any significant crash involving a Hobart officer, Gonzales said the Lake County Sheriff's Department was called on to handle the investigation.

Both vehicles were totaled, Gonzales said.