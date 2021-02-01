K-9 catches would-be tire thief; another suspect crashes into house during chase, police say

An officer turned to follow the box truck, and Coffelt turned the box truck around and fled before the officer activated on his emergency lights or siren, police said.

The officer relayed the box truck's license plate information to dispatchers, who confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen in Illinois.

The officer began chasing Coffelt at Ameriplex Drive and Ind. 249, Maynard said.

Coffelt entered westbound Interstate 94 and exited at southbound Ind. 51, then turned west on U.S. 6, police said.

He lost control in the area of 37th Avenue and Illinois Street, striking a home in New Chicago just west of the intersection.

The house sustained structural damage, but its residents were not hurt, New Chicago Police Chief Bill Perry said.

Coffelt admitted he was the driver for the other two suspects and said he hit his head during the crash, Maynard said.

He was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, medically cleared and booked into the Porter County Jail.

New Chicago police handled the crash investigation and recovery of the stolen vehicle, Portage police said.