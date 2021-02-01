K-9 catches would-be tire thief; another suspect crashes into house during chase, police say

PORTAGE — A K-9 team caught a man suspected of attempting to steal tires off semis at TLG Peterbilt on Sunday, and police arrested a second man after he led them on a pursuit and crashed a stolen box truck into a New Chicago home, officials said.
Suspects William Oiler, 40, of Blue Island, and Michael W. Coffelt, 55, of Harvey, were being held Monday on suspicion of felony theft and other charges, Portage police Sgt. Rob Maynard said.
Portage police responded about 3 p.m. to TLG Peterbilt — Great Lakes at 5900 Southport Road for an alarm.
While officers were en route, a security monitoring system told Porter County dispatchers two people appeared to have cut a hole in the chain-link fence and were tampering with vehicles, Maynard said.
The two people split up and ran when officers arrived, he said.
Oiler was taken into custody within minutes after he was tracked by a K-9 team, police said.
Oiler was wanted on a warrant for a parole violation on an aggravated battery conviction in Illinois, police said.
The K-9 team was unable to find the second suspect, police said.
As police searched the area, an officer noticed Coffelt driving a white 2016 Ford box truck west on a nearby dead-end road, Maynard said.
An officer turned to follow the box truck, and Coffelt turned the box truck around and fled before the officer activated on his emergency lights or siren, police said.
The officer relayed the box truck's license plate information to dispatchers, who confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen in Illinois.
The officer began chasing Coffelt at Ameriplex Drive and Ind. 249, Maynard said.
Coffelt entered westbound Interstate 94 and exited at southbound Ind. 51, then turned west on U.S. 6, police said.
He lost control in the area of 37th Avenue and Illinois Street, striking a home in New Chicago just west of the intersection.
The house sustained structural damage, but its residents were not hurt, New Chicago Police Chief Bill Perry said.
Coffelt admitted he was the driver for the other two suspects and said he hit his head during the crash, Maynard said.
He was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, medically cleared and booked into the Porter County Jail.
New Chicago police handled the crash investigation and recovery of the stolen vehicle, Portage police said.
Other agencies that assisted included the Ogden Dunes, Hobart and Lake Station police departments, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, National Park Service rangers and Lake Station EMS.