K-9 wounded in officer involved shooting in Gary, sheriff says

GARY — A Lake County Sheriff's Department K-9 was wounded early Monday morning after being shot by a Gary police officer.

The K-9, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois named Thanos, was assisting in the search for an armed carjacking suspect around midnight in the 3300 block of Broadway, according to the Sheriff's Department.

As officers attempted to take the carjacking suspect into custody, the K-9 lunged at a Gary officer causing the officer to fall down.

The officer reacted by firing his weapon, wounding Thanos, according to the department.

The K-9 was taken to Hobart Animal Clinic where he’s listed in fair condition.

"I have a deep sense of respect and admiration for our K-9s, their handlers and the job they perform during intense and sometimes chaotic situations," said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

"Our office is currently reviewing this incident."

Thanos has served with the Lake County Sheriff's Department for approximately two months.

