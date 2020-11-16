 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
K-9 wounded in officer involved shooting in Gary, sheriff says
alert urgent

K-9 wounded in officer involved shooting in Gary, sheriff says

{{featured_button_text}}
K-9 wounded in officer involved shooting in Gary, sheriff says

Thanos, a K-9 working with the Lake County Sheriff's Department, was shot and wounded Monday by a Gary police officer during the arrest of a carjacking suspect.

 Provided

GARY — A Lake County Sheriff's Department K-9 was wounded early Monday morning after being shot by a Gary police officer.

The K-9, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois named Thanos, was assisting in the search for an armed carjacking suspect around midnight in the 3300 block of Broadway, according to the Sheriff's Department.

As officers attempted to take the carjacking suspect into custody, the K-9 lunged at a Gary officer causing the officer to fall down.

The officer reacted by firing his weapon, wounding Thanos, according to the department.

The K-9 was taken to Hobart Animal Clinic where he’s listed in fair condition.

"I have a deep sense of respect and admiration for our K-9s, their handlers and the job they perform during intense and sometimes chaotic situations," said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

"Our office is currently reviewing this incident."

Thanos has served with the Lake County Sheriff's Department for approximately two months.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts