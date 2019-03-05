HAMMOND — Faced with a struggling car wash business and mounting debt, two Lake County brothers used an insider trading tip from a close friend in California to reap $500,000 in illegal profits, newly filed court records show.
Douglas Miller and Edward Miller, co-owners of Hands On Premium Car Wash in St. John, went to great lengths to conceal the conspiracy.
They structured wire transactions in such a way to stay under the radar and used prepaid cellphones to communicate before disposing of them, according to federal prosecutors.
“This is what we all need to weather any storm and put us on top, bro! Just make sure your [sic] a squirrel and sock it away … 1 thing I’m sure of is this business will be taking MASSIVE losses …” Doug Miller wrote in a Sept. 2014 email to his brother, according to a summer 2016 lawsuit.
“I hope were [sic] dancing in the streets in the next 4-5 Weeks!” the email continued.
'Lie and cheat' to get ahead
Federal prosecutors described Douglas Miller as a man willing to “lie and cheat to get ahead," having worked with his friend, Christopher Salis, of San Mateo, California, on a similar insider trading scheme in 2007 when Salis worked for a different company, Business Objects, before it was acquired by another company, records show.
Edward Miller, on the other hand, tried to destroy data from his cellphone after learning a federal grand jury was on his and his brother’s tail, records state.
Salis and the Miller brothers were sued in federal court in summer 2016 by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the scheme, and federal indictments followed in October of that year, records show.
They, along with Salis and a fourth individual, were all named in the June 2016 lawsuit, which remains ongoing.
The Miller brothers and Salis were indicted Oct. 19, 2016 and again charged in a superseding indictment Feb. 15, 2017 with a slew of counts tied to the case.
Douglas and Edward Miller are scheduled to be sentenced later this month, bringing an end to the nearly-three-year-old case.
The scheme
Salis first met the Miller brothers and Biehl as students at Purdue University, and Salis even served as best man at Douglas Miller’s wedding, according to the SEC lawsuit.
Salis worked for SAP, a global software company, in 2014, when he allegedly tipped off Miller, a close friend, about the company’s planned acquisition of the Washington-based Concur Technologies. At the time, details of the merger were not public, according to the complaint.
Miller then spilled the confidential information regarding the acquisition to his parents and two friends, records show.
According to court documents, they all rushed to buy call option contracts — a move that gave them the right to buy Concur stocks at a predetermined price — with the understanding they would all profit once the companies announced the merger publicly, causing Concur’s stock prices to skyrocket.
3,500 text messages
Douglas Miller viewed the Concur trading as a “possible savior" to the struggling car wash business, records show. When the acquisition was announced, the defendants wound up with more than $505,000 in profits from their initial deposits of less than $45,000.
When discussing the withdrawal of illegal profits, Douglas Miller allegedly told a Scottrade representative he was independently following Concur, and the windfall was “kind of like a long shot that came in.”
To avoid detection, many of the money transfers were in cash or denominations of less than $10,000.
The pending lawsuit claims Douglas Miller and Salis lied to investigators in the summer of 2015 when confronted about the illegal trading allegations.
Miller denied knowledge of Salis’ trading, however, Miller and Salis talked on the phone 10 times the day of the first Concur trades, exchanged more than 3,500 text messages that year, and met three times in person following the trades.
In July 2015, upon learning of a grand jury investigation targeting their backs, the brothers purchased prepaid cell phones to “discuss the government’s investigation and coordinate their responses to law enforcement,” prosecutors said.
Edward Miller was slapped with one count of witness harassment after allegedly texting one involved friend that there would be “a major (expletive) problem” if they cooperated with the government.
17-count indictment
Salis, Douglas and Edward Miller were charged in 2017 in a 17-count superseding indictment for their participation in the defrauding scheme. They were met with a slew of counts, including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire and securities fraud, conspiracy to money launder, aiding and abetting, and making false statements to law enforcement.
The charging documents alleged they worked with other unnamed, co-conspirators in the scheme, including the brothers' parents.
In September, Doug Miller pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud and making false statements to law enforcement, and in exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop more than a dozen other charges against him.
That same month, Edward Miller pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and securities fraud and obstruction of justice, and in exchange, the other charges will be dropped.
According to sentencing memorandums filed in the case, Edward Miller is seeking a 3-month prison sentence, staggered with Doug Miller's minimum of 24 months, to have at least one overseeing the car wash business at all times.
The federal government is seeking a three-year prison sentence for Douglas Miller and an 18-to-24-month prison sentence for Edward Miller.
Douglas and Edward Miller are slated for sentencing at 9:45 a.m. March 14 before Judge Philip P. Simon.
Salis' sentencing hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. March 22 before Simon.